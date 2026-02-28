No Apps, No Subscriptions, Under $150: PetPivot Will Launch Its NEW AutoScooper 12

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot Inc., an Oregon based pet tech brand committed to intelligent, app-free cat litter box solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of the AutoScooper 12—an automatic litter box that delivers hands-free cleaning without apps, subscriptions, or premium pricing. Priced under $150 and arriving 1 March 2026, the device removes digital dependencies that have long been standard in the automatic litter box category.

The automatic litter box market has historically required consumers to choose between high price points and complex digital setups. Most premium models start at $250 or more and mandate smartphone apps, Wi‑Fi connectivity, and in some cases, monthly subscription fees for full functionality. For privacy-conscious owners, seniors, budget-conscious households, and anyone seeking straightforward automation, these requirements have created significant barriers to entry.

PetPivot AutoScooper 12 addresses these concerns directly. By eliminating apps and cloud connectivity entirely, the device sidesteps data privacy concerns associated with connected pet devices. There are no accounts to create, no personal usage data collected, and no recurring fees. The unit operates independently— simple plug and play.

Key Features of the AutoScooper 12:

11-Sensor Safety System: Seven pairs of infrared sensors and four Hall sensors monitor movement and position in real time, which gives better performance on cat movements detection. The cleaning cycle pauses instantly if a cat approaches, hesitates, or reaches inside—even mid-cycle.

Open-Top Design with Integrated Step: Prevents entrapment risks while aligning with feline instincts. The built-in step provides a stable platform for easy entry and exit for all cat sizes that are above 3 months old.

Truly Plug-and-Play: No Wi‑Fi setup, no app downloads, no accounts. Physical controls only—making it accessible to users of all technical comfort levels.

Smart Pre-Cleaning Cycle: A five-minute pre-cleaning sequence effectively addresses urine residue along edges, basin adhesion, and bacterial buildup for thorough maintenance.

Hands-Free Daily Operation: Automatically cleans after each use, eliminating the daily scooping chore without demanding ongoing attention.









Kevin Lee, Brand Director for PetPivot, emphasized the philosophy behind the design: "We kept hearing from cat owners who wanted automation but didn't want another app to manage—or another subscription showing up on their credit card. Some were concerned about privacy; others simply wanted something that worked without a learning curve. The AutoScooper 12 is our answer: automatic cleaning that respects your time, your budget, and your boundaries. You shouldn't need to compromise safety or convenience just because you prefer simplicity."

The AutoScooper 12 is designed for real-world households:

Multi-cat homes gain consistent cleaning without the daily "who scooped last?" debate

Seniors and disabled owners preserve independence with automation that requires no digital literacy

Privacy-conscious consumers avoid data collection and cloud dependencies entirely

Budget-aware buyers access automatic cleaning at a sub-$150 price point—less than half the cost of many competitors

PetPivot continues its commitment to animal welfare through donations of units and funding to volunteer-run cat shelters, helping reduce daily cleaning burdens amid widespread volunteer shortages.

Availability

The AutoScooper 12 launches March 1, 2026 and will be available directly at petpivot.com for under $150 USD. Shipping is available across the United States. The new model will be available in Canada mid-March, Europe and the UK in the beginning of April.

About PetPivot Inc

PetPivot Inc. designs intelligent, app-free automatic litter solutions that prioritize simplicity, safety, and quiet operation. The company's products require no Wi‑Fi, subscription, or smartphone app—delivering reliable, stress-free cleaning for cats and owners. Committed to animal welfare, PetPivot supports volunteer-run cat shelters through product donations and funding to alleviate operational burdens.

Media Contact:

Contact Person：Kevin Lee

Email：info@petpivot.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0fcea5a-1fd1-4807-b062-dfa3aae06db5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8240364c-b336-4684-b1ec-be418870ca87

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8602909d-a5a9-4851-8354-2ccfabf6d25e