Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
23 February 2026100,000157.1215,712,000
24 February 2026120,000154.6118,553,200
25 February 2026110,000154.3416,977,400
26 February 2026110,000154.5116,996,100
27 February 2026110,000156.8017,248,000
Accumulated for the period550,000-85,486,700
Accumulated under the programme3,183,886-491,461,744


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 13,114,645 treasury shares corresponding to 2.145%% of the total share capital.

