Dan Herbatschek of Ramsey Theory Group Warns Most Enterprises Cannot Quantify AI Risk and Launches Structured AI Risk Quantification Framework

NE YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Herbatschek, mathematician and Chief Executive Officer of Ramsey Theory Group, today stated that the majority of enterprises deploying artificial intelligence systems lack the ability to mathematically quantify their governance and infrastructure risk exposure. Herbatschek made the remarks while announcing the formal integration of a structured AI Risk Quantification Framework across Ramsey Theory Group’s operations in New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, France.







“AI adoption is accelerating,” said Herbatschek. “But measurable risk modeling is not. Most organizations cannot quantify their exposure across governance, infrastructure dependency, or cybersecurity cascade vectors. That gap is widening.”



Introducing a Structured AI Risk Quantification Framework

Herbatschek’s Enterprise AI Risk Quantification Framework applies probability modeling and systems analysis to evaluate the following:



• Algorithmic integrity exposure

• Regulatory and compliance vulnerability

• Infrastructure dependency risk

• Cybersecurity amplification dynamics



Herbatschek further emphasized that AI maturity requires mathematical accountability.



“Infrastructure demands precision,” he said. “Artificial intelligence must be governed with the same rigor as financial systems or critical operations.”



Enterprise Stability as Competitive Advantage



Ramsey Theory Group’s structured approach integrates AI deployment with cybersecurity infrastructure and enterprise continuity planning across regulated and infrastructure-sensitive industries.



According to Herbatschek, the next phase of enterprise technology leadership will belong to organizations that prioritize measurable governance.



“Speed without structure is fragility,” he stated. “The future of AI belongs to institutions that can quantify what they build. AI is not just a technology layer— it is becoming a balance sheet exposure. The companies that quantify AI risk and ROI will attract capital. Those that cannot will trade at a discount,” Herbatschek added.

Under the leadership of Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group has consolidated artificial intelligence governance and cybersecurity oversight across its portfolio of service brands:



• Erdos Technologies

• Requiem Creative

• Erdos Digital



And also product platforms:



• Erdos Tracks

• Erdos Logistics

• Eunifi

• Erdos Medical



Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more.



About Dan Herbatschek

Dan Herbatschek is a mathematician and technology entrepreneur and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ramsey Theory Group. His work spans artificial intelligence systems, enterprise infrastructure platforms, and cybersecurity integration, with a focus on quantifiable governance frameworks and resilient digital architecture.



About Ramsey Theory Group

Ramsey Theory Group is a technology holding and innovation firm headquartered in New York with operations in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, France. Led by CEO Dan Herbatschek, the firm develops artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and enterprise infrastructure systems through its portfolio of brands and products, including Erdos Technologies, Requiem Creative, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Eunifi, and Erdos Medical.



Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13ffae2-f5bf-473a-a61e-f0f9b8e34566