Colliers acquires Rome’s leading residential asset advisor

ROME, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers announces the acquisition of Progedil, expanding Colliers’ ability to advise on large-scale urban regeneration and new-build development projects in one of Italy’s most dynamic residential markets. As part of the transaction, Progedil’s senior leadership team has retained significant equity in the business and will continue to lead the day-to-day operations.

Progedil provides full-service project marketing for residential developments and individual private-housing units, brokerage, technical project management, and property management to institutional developers and private clients. With a 35-year legacy and more than 27,000 residential units commercialised – valued at approximately €6.5 billion – Progedil has consistently been ranked among the top Roman residential real estate agencies by group revenue for many years.

This acquisition deepens Colliers’ commitment to the Rome market, further strengthened by the transition of Niccolò Suardi to lead the Advisory & Transaction team in the region. Suardi will maintain a dual role as Head of Retail, Italy and work closely with Progedil’s leadership to integrate teams, unlock new opportunities for internal collaboration and enhance client solutions, driving growth across the wider region.

Progedil’s team of 75 professionals, led by CEO Marco Barile, and Managing Director Francesco Procopio, will continue operating from Rome and the Lazio region. Following the acquisition, Progedil’s founder Giuseppe Barile will retain his role as senior advisor of the company.

This acquisition follows a successful three-year collaboration agreement between Colliers Italy and Progedil, during which they completed 2,400 joint transactions, together with the Milan residential team. Colliers and Progedil are now working together to integrate their businesses and maximise opportunities for both their clients and people across Italy.

Valeria Falcone, CEO of Colliers Italy’s real estate services business, commented: “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding Colliers’ capabilities in Italy. The integration into the Colliers ecosystem further strengthens the Italian Colliers residential team by expanding its geographic footprint. By leveraging shared technology, intelligence and governance, we will deliver unmatched expertise and innovative solutions for clients and investors seeking growth in Italy’s residential and urban markets.”

Marco Barile, CEO of Progedil, said: “Formally joining Colliers marks an exciting new chapter for our team. Our shared vision and complementary strengths will enable us to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO of Colliers EMEA, said: “Adding Progedil to Colliers EMEA accelerates our growth strategy, strengthens our foothold in a critical European market, and expands our residential expertise for long-term success.”

The acquisition formally closed on 2 March 2026.

About Colliers (as of February 2026)

