FIXING OF COUPON RATES - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

2 March 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 4 March 2026

Effective from 4 March 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 4 March 2026 to 4 June 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030554423, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 4 March 2026: 2.6440% pa

NO0013698886, (SNP), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 4 March 2026: 5.1000% pa

NO0013698894, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 4 March 2026: 5.1700% pa

NO0013708826, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 4 March 2026: 4.7700% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment