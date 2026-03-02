TAP Launches Custodial Platform Features, Including Brokerage Accounts, Multi-Asset Strategies & High-Yield Cash

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc. announced today the launch of expanded custodial capabilities on TAPInvest.com, including TAP Invest stock and digital asset brokerage accounts, TAP Strategies across multiple asset classes, and high-yield cash accounts within a single, streamlined investment platform.

The expanded TAP Invest custodial platform allows customers to open a regulated brokerage and digital asset account directly through TAPInvest.com and move efficiently from funded cash into stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, digital assets, real world assets, and TAP Strategies.

The launch of these TAP Invest features simplifies what has historically been a fragmented on-ramping and investment experience across traditional U.S. brokerages, digital asset exchanges, and bank savings products for customers.

The TAP platform emphasizes speed, simplicity, and cost efficiency to help customers “fund once, invest everywhere,” across multiple asset classes and strategies, within their TAP Invest brokerage account.

With these new features, the on-boarding and on-ramping process for customers has been streamlined to accelerate access to multiple asset classes within an integrated investment platform.

TAP’s Robo-RIA infrastructure provides automated investment tools and user-selected portfolio allocation features across equities, digital assets, and real world asset exposures, while high-yield cash accounts provide daily liquidity.

Through the TAP Invest platform, customers may fund accounts held at qualified custodians and allocate investments across multiple asset classes and strategies without converting into USDC or transferring funds between various asset-specific platforms. Capital can be deployed directly into individual securities, digital assets, or diversified TAP Strategies from U.S. dollars with a single action. Customers may also purchase directly into curated TAP Strategies for digital assets without navigating separate wallets or exchanges.

TAP Platform Highlights

Simple account opening for TAP brokerage accounts within one platform across stocks and digital assets.

Faster on-boarding into multiple asset classes without the need for separate institutions or transfers.

Direct purchase into individual stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, digital assets, or curated TAP multi-asset strategies straight from USD.

One-tap investing across diversified, automated investment strategies spanning equities, digital assets, and real world assets.

High-yield cash accounts offering daily liquidity through participating program banks.

Transparent platform fees supported through integrated custody, automation, and multi-asset consolidation.

Automated portfolio tools that allow customers to select investment strategies based on their individual preferences across multiple asset classes.

A unified TAP account for simple brokerage, crypto, cash yield, and TAP Strategy allocation balances in one simplified experience.





With the launch of TAP Invest custodial brokerage accounts across stocks and digital assets, direct investment on-ramps, and high-yield cash functionality, TAP advances its mission of an automated, multi-asset investment platform designed to reduce friction and simplify portfolio construction and management for RIAs, institutions, and customers. TAP is working next on native mobile applications and additional TAP Strategies across multiple themes and sectors.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and San Diego, CA, focused on automated investing, multiple asset strategies, and digital payments. The TAP platform of technologies includes the TAP Wallet, TAP Invest platform and TAP Registry for digital and physical asset management. TAP’s technology stack is supported by its granted U.S. patent for “System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain” (US 12,118,613 B2) through 2041, with additional patents pending.

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. TAP operates through its SocialTrader Robo-RIA (CRD# 326985 / SEC# 801-128322) and delivers its individual and strategy investment solutions through TAPInvest.com.

Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD # 288202), delivering regulated securities infrastructure within the TAP ecosystem. Brokerage and digital asset services described herein are currently provided through TAP Invest’s integration with Alpaca Securities LLC. The platform may also support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts where available.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product development, regulatory positioning, tokenization initiatives, anticipated growth, and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Website: TAPInvest.com

Sales: Sales@TAPInvest.com

Source: TAP, Inc.