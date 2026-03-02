Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Oklahoma:

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), serving grades 6–12

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Oklahoma academic state standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Oklahoma-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and college readiness pathways, including CTE opportunities

Advanced coursework, honors, and credit recovery

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Cognia-accredited

Purple Star School (OVCA)

Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

ISOK – https://insightok.k12.com/

OVCA – https://ovca.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Oklahoma? Yes. Insight School of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Oklahoma.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Oklahoma-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support. The model provides a public school experience at home.



Are online public schools accredited? ISOK and OVCA are public schools authorized in Oklahoma. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Oklahoma.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Oklahoma? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Insight School of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy is now open. Families can apply at each school’s website listed above.



About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 6–12 throughout Oklahoma. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ISOK offers a personalized learning environment with Oklahoma-certified teachers, workforce and career readiness opportunities, and credit recovery options designed to help students stay on track toward graduation. Learn more at insightok.k12.com.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Oklahoma. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, OVCA combines an engaging online curriculum with Oklahoma-certified teachers to support academic growth and long-term student success. Learn more at ovca.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.