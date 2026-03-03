Lithia & Driveway Diversifies Portfolio with Two Strategic Acquisitions

MEDFORD, Ore., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the acquisition of Toyota of Gallatin in Gallatin, Tenn. and Mercedes-Benz of Medford in Medford, Ore., strengthening its portfolio across both luxury and core volume brands while expanding its presence in its hometown.

"We are proud to welcome Toyota of Gallatin and Mercedes-Benz of Medford to the Lithia & Driveway family,” said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. “Toyota of Gallatin marks our entry in the fast-growing Nashville market, and welcoming a premier luxury store in Medford, where our company was founded, makes this addition especially meaningful as we mark our 80th year serving customers. These acquisitions reflect our continued commitment to growing in our hometown and in high-performing markets.”

These additions bring Lithia & Driveway's total year-to-date annualized U.S. revenue acquired to $225 million. The acquisitions were financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

