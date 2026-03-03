Kognitos Bridges the AI Trust Gap with Governed, Deterministic Execution for the Autonomous Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced new platform enhancements designed to help enterprises move artificial intelligence (AI) from experimentation into real operational execution. Built in direct response to customer feedback, the latest release enables AI systems to perform mission-critical work with deterministic behavior, explicit human control, and full auditability, addressing the core trust barriers that have kept AI confined to pilots.

Enterprises have already demonstrated that AI can analyze data, interpret language, and generate recommendations at scale. Yet despite widespread experimentation, most organizations still stop short of allowing AI to execute core business processes. Customers state that the limitation is not intelligence, but predictability.

Probabilistic AI systems often behave inconsistently at the edges, evolve silently over time, or embed business logic directly into prompts, creating a ‘Spaghetti Spiral,’ a tangled, brittle execution path that cannot be easily traced, governed, or audited. As a result, AI initiatives frequently stall at the final stage, or the ‘95% wall,’ the point at which AI works in pilots, but fails when edge cases, exceptions, and compliance requirements determine whether it can be trusted in production.

“The primary barrier to AI in the enterprise isn’t a lack of intelligence, but a lack of trust,” said Binny Gill, Founder and CEO of Kognitos. “Our customers tell us they were hitting a wall where AI worked well in pilots but couldn’t be trusted to run the core of their business. Developers wanted deterministic execution they could reason about, while business teams wanted to own and evolve their processes without creating risk. These enhancements bring those needs together, enabling AI execution that is disciplined, auditable, and grounded in institutional memory.”

Kognitos is purpose-built for business processes that cannot run on probabilistic logic, where every step must be predictable, every outcome traceable, and every decision explainable. As the deterministic, agentic AI for enterprise operations, Kognitos closes the gap between what large language models can assist with and what production-grade execution actually demands.

From AI experimentation to governed execution

Kognitos’ latest platform release directly addresses the gap between AI experimentation and production execution by introducing a governed model that separates AI-assisted reasoning from live operational behavior. In this model, AI can interpret intent, plan workflows, and assist with design, but execution is performed by a deterministic, symbolic runtime that runs only explicitly approved logic.

Rather than relying on prompt chains or opaque agents, Kognitos uses Executable Natural Language, often described as English-as-Code, to express business logic in plain English Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These SOPs become the authoritative source of truth for execution, allowing organizations to define exactly what an automation is permitted to do, using language that business, IT, and compliance teams can all understand.

Once approved, these executable specifications function as versioned, human-readable contracts. Automations execute exactly as written, every time, and cannot change unless a human explicitly authorizes a revision. This approach enables developers to guarantee deterministic behavior at runtime, while allowing business users to own and evolve their operational logic safely.

Eliminating hallucinations, logic rot, and silent behavior drift

Businesses consistently cite silent behavior drift and untraceable ‘logic rot’ as major blockers to scaling AI in production. In many AI-driven systems, execution logic evolves implicitly as models adapt or prompts change, making it difficult to explain outcomes or reproduce past behavior.

Kognitos eliminates this risk by anchoring all execution to a symbolic layer that remains constant at runtime. Every automation run is associated with a specific version of its English specification, allowing teams to trace outcomes back to exact instructions. Past executions can be replayed deterministically, and all changes are recorded in a complete audit history showing who approved which logic and when.

By separating reasoning from execution, Kognitos ensures hallucination-free execution for deterministic rules, while eliminating the ‘Token Tax,’ the cost, latency, and variability introduced when large language models are used for simple, deterministic decisions.

Turning exceptions into institutional memory

Another critical pain point seen in AI systems today is the repetitive handling of exceptions. In many organizations, teams resolve the same edge cases repeatedly, with little knowledge retained and senior staff pulled into ongoing firefighting.

The new platform enhancements introduce a governed learning loop that treats exceptions as assets rather than failures. When an automation encounters an unknown condition, execution halts instead of guessing. AI proposes a resolution, a human reviews and approves it in plain English, and the approved logic is stored as part of the organization’s exception knowledge, without polluting the core process definition.

Over time, this creates a living runbook of how the organization operates, enabling exceptions to be resolved automatically and ensuring that critical expertise survives turnover.

Designed for shared ownership across business and IT

The enhancements are designed for operationally complex environments such as finance, accounting, manufacturing, and enterprise operations, where workflows span multiple teams and require strict governance.

Kognitos supports two complementary adoption paths into the same platform. Developers and IT teams gain a deterministic execution engine they can trust to behave consistently under regulatory and operational constraints. Business users and process owners gain a plain-English interface for defining, reviewing, and evolving their own automations without relying on prompt engineering or specialized scripting.

Because both groups work against the same human-readable logic, governance and collaboration improve rather than fragmenting across tools.

Customer perspective

“What mattered most wasn’t just automating invoice processing, it was knowing we had controls in place so the system behaves predictably every time,” said James Post, manager of finance transformation at TTX company. “With Kognitos, we can use AI for extraction and still enforce deterministic checks before anything hits our financial systems. That balance is what made production adoption possible.”

“By separating learning from execution and governing automation through explicit, human-readable logic, we’re giving enterprises a way to scale AI safely without surrendering control,” Gill added. “This is how organizations move from AI that assists to AI that executes, by placing trust before autonomy.”

