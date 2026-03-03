G2 Recognizes Regula for Advancing Privacy-First Identity Verification

RESTON, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses must verify identities with high assurance while minimizing data exposure — even as fraud escalates. Against that backdrop, Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, is recognized in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards in the category of Best Data Privacy Software Products. The company earned the accolade for its approach to protecting sensitive personal data while enabling secure and compliant identity verification worldwide.





G2 selected Regula’s IDV solutions as a top technology for supporting data privacy

As data breaches and identity fraud continue to escalate, organizations are under growing pressure to verify identities without over-collecting, over-sharing, or unnecessarily storing personal information. Regula’s privacy-first approach to IDV helps companies meet strict regulatory requirements while maintaining full control over sensitive data. This approach earned the company recognition from G2.

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists that rank software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm . The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Unlike analyst-driven rankings, G2’s awards reflect authentic feedback from real users who rely on the products in their daily operations.

Privacy by architecture

Regula’s solutions are designed with data protection at their core. Organizations can deploy Regula’s IDV technology on-premises or in a hosted private cloud, ensuring full control over data storage and processing — a critical requirement for regulated industries and government agencies.

In addition, Regula’s approach supports:

Data minimization principles to allow organizations to collect only the information required for a specific verification task.

Configurable data retention policies to help companies align with GDPR and other privacy regulations.

No forced data sharing with third parties to give customers operational independence.

Secure document and biometric processing built on decades of forensic expertise and advanced IDV standards.



“Privacy is not optional, especially in an era when data leaks and identity fraud increasingly feed on each other. Compromised personal information often becomes the foundation for sophisticated attacks. That is why we pay exceptional attention to protecting identifying data at every stage of the verification process. Being recognized by G2 confirms that businesses value this commitment. And we are truly grateful to our customers for their trust and continued partnership,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Continued recognition from G2

This latest achievement adds to Regula’s ongoing recognition on G2. In the G2 Winter 2026 Grid® Reports for Identity Verification , Regula earned high customer satisfaction scores and strong market presence across multiple categories. Previously, G2 also recognized Regula as a Leader in Identity Verification , reflecting consistent positive user feedback and 100% satisfaction with support.

To learn more about Regula’s recognition by independent analysts and third-party experts, please visit Regula’s website .

