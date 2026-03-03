Stardust Solar Energy to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference on March 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Solar Energy (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (“Stardust Solar” or the “Company”), focused on expanding global solar capacity through its royalty-driven franchise network, renewable energy skills training platform, and long-term contracted utility-scale projects, today announced that Mark Tadros, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 5th, 2026.

DATE: March 5th

TIME: 1:30 PM EST

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 5-10. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Strategic Global Expansion with Government & Utility Partnerships Stardust Solar is advancing its 20-year government-backed PPA with Zambia’s national utility, ZESCO, for a 30MW project. The strategic pilot is designed to validate a replicable infrastructure model and position the Company to secure additional government-backed PPAs globally, driving long-term contracted revenue growth.

Strengthened U.S. Market Presence through Strategic Expansion The Company expanded its U.S. footprint with recent franchise launches in Atlanta, Georgia, and New London, Connecticut, strengthening its presence across high-growth solar markets and further diversifying North American revenue streams.

Strong Financial Momentum Stardust Solar achieved its first-ever EBITDA-positive quarter, delivering record Q3 revenues of $1.78 million, up 99% year-over-year, demonstrating accelerating operating leverage.

Increasing Investor Visibility Growing third-party research coverage, national financial media exposure, including a featured article on BNN Bloomberg, and active capital markets engagement continue to elevate Stardust Solar’s profile as the Company scales globally.

Recurring Royalty and Diversified Revenue Model A capital-efficient model driven by franchise royalties, training, licensing, subscriptions, and utility-scale participation supports scalable, multi-stream recurring revenue.







About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform, generating recurring revenues through clean-energy franchise installation operations, technology initiatives, including the StarDroid AI device, and training and development licenses and subscriptions. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media and Investor Contacts:



Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications

investors@stardustsolar.com

+1-888-620-6733

www.stardustsolar.com

Follow us on > Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com