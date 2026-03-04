Bitget Lists BlockStreet (BSB) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of BlockStreet (BSB) in the Innovation and AI Zone for spot trading. Trading for the BSB/USDT pair opens on March 4, 2026, 12:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from March 5, 2026, 13:00 (UTC).

BlockStreet is a foundational liquidity infrastructure platform powering the next era of on-chain capital markets. As tokenized financial assets, such as equities, derivatives, and securities lending, migrate to blockchain networks, liquidity fragmentation remains a key bottleneck to scale. Block Street addresses this by building the first Unified Liquidity Layer for tokenized assets, enabling institutional-grade efficiency and composability across chains and issuers.

The protocol enhances capital efficiency via cross-protocol collateralization and an institutional-grade API layer. Developers and institutions can access this infrastructure via a single API, with multichain support across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Monad, unlocking seamless composability across DeFi and real-world assets (RWAs). This framework ensures best-execution pricing and high composability, fostering a sustainable environment where tokenized assets can be utilized as versatile collateral within the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of BlockStreet (BSB) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging institutional capital with decentralized infrastructure through professional-grade execution.

