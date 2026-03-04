Linkhome Launches “Buy Before Sell” Fintech Program to Provide Flexible Home Transition Solutions

Irvine, California, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (“Linkhome” or the “Company”), an AI-driven real estate and fintech platform, today announced the launch of its new Buy Before Sell program, designed to help homeowners purchase their next property before selling their current home.

Building on the success of its Cash Offer solution — which enables buyers to present competitive all-cash offers in fast-moving markets — Linkhome is expanding its product suite to further integrate AI-powered underwriting, fintech capital solutions, and digital transaction management to address the needs of move-up and relocation buyers facing timing and financing challenges.

Leveraging Linkhome’s AI approval engine and fintech capital platform, the Buy Before Sell program evaluates homeowner equity, risk parameters, and market conditions in real time. Through AI-driven credit decisioning and automated underwriting analysis, qualified homeowners may access funds based on the equity in their existing property to purchase a new home before selling their current residence.

Under this structure, homeowners may:

Use existing home equity to acquire their next property

Submit strong, non-contingent offers without a home sale condition

Transition on their own timeline

Repay Linkhome upon the successful sale of the original home

By combining AI mortgage technology, licensed mortgage operations, fintech liquidity solutions, and real estate transaction infrastructure, Linkhome aims to create a seamless, data-driven move-up experience while reducing traditional timing friction in residential transactions.

The Buy Before Sell program is offered through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Linkhome Mortgage Inc., a California-licensed mortgage company. The Buy Before Sell program is subject to borrower qualification, AI-based underwriting review, credit approval, property eligibility, market conditions, and applicable investor guidelines, and not all borrowers will qualify. This material does not constitute a commitment to lend or a guarantee of loan approval. All mortgage applications are subject to standard underwriting review, income and asset verification, credit evaluation, and regulatory compliance requirements.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome is an AI-driven real estate and fintech platform headquartered in Irvine, California. The Company integrates artificial intelligence, automated underwriting systems, and financial technology infrastructure to streamline the home buying, selling, and financing process.

Through AI-powered approval systems, data-driven risk modeling, and integrated fintech capital solutions, Linkhome offers innovative products, including its Cash Offer and Buy Before Sell programs, designed to enhance transaction certainty and market competitiveness — with the mission of helping more Americans achieve the dream of homeownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s AI mortgage platform, fintech infrastructure, products, market opportunities, and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect outcomes include market conditions, interest rate fluctuations, regulatory changes, technology performance, capital availability, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Email: ir@linkhome.com

Phone: 800-680-9158