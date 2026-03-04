Standard Process® Launches Canine Cognition Support to Help Aging Dogs Maintain Brain Health





PALMYRA, Wis., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process®, a pioneer in whole food-based nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of Canine Cognition Support, a new addition to its Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™ line, developed exclusively for science-backed, veterinary-recommended care to support brain health, cognitive vitality, and healthy aging in dogs.

As dogs age, key changes in behavior — also referred to as DISHAA (Disorientation, altered social Interactions, altered Sleep-wake cycles, House soiling or loss of learned behaviors, Altered activity levels, and Anxiety) — can signal cognitive and behavioral changes. Canine Cognition Support provides veterinarians with a science-backed nutritional solution to encourage alertness, awareness, and normal behaviors in aging dogs.

Canine Cognition Support is a powdered supplement formulated with a comprehensive blend of clinically researched ingredients, including Ginkgo Biloba, B vitamins, beta-glucans from Lion’s Mane Mushroom extract, Panax Ginseng, and CoQ10. Unlike single-ingredient products on the market, the antioxidants, botanicals, and herbs in this formulation work synergistically to support multiple pathways involved in brain health, including circulation, neurotransmitter production, and cellular energy metabolism.

In addition, the product features Swiss chard and buckwheat grown on the Standard Process Certified Organic Farm, reinforcing the company’s commitment to deliver nutrient-dense whole food ingredients and full traceability from soil to scientific testing to supplement.

“While pet owners may not be familiar with the clinical signs associated with aging dogs, they often recognize when their dog is slowing down, or no longer seems like themselves,” said Katrina Verdeur, MS in Food Science, Pet Product Development Manager at Standard Process. “Whole food-based, targeted supplementation plays a meaningful role in supporting these canines through age-related cognitive changes. We developed Canine Cognition Support to serve as the comprehensive solution pet parents need to support cognitive health span, and quality of life, for our beloved senior dogs.”

Veterinary practices today demand solutions that align with both clinical standards and pet owners' needs. Canine Cognition Support was developed with more than 50 years of combined clinical experience to provide vets with a differentiated offering grounded in science-backed transparency to provide the best possible care for aging pet patients. Standard Process’ innovative formulations, organic whole food farming practices, and family-owned ethos make the company the chosen partner for veterinarians across the nation.

Where To Find

Pet Parents: To connect with a veterinarian recommending Standard Process, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/where-to-buy

To connect with a veterinarian recommending Standard Process, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/where-to-buy Veterinary Professionals interested in recommending this product to patients, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/apply

About Standard Process®

Standard Process has been a leader and innovator in whole food-based supplements since 1929. Now entering our fourth generation of family leadership, we are committed to clinical science that changes lives. We’re advancing the whole food health advantage with our Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; protecting vital nutrients with our elevated manufacturing techniques at our Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; and cultivating nutrient-dense crops at our Certified Organic Farm. We currently offer more than 300 high-quality supplements that are designed to support optimal wellness for the entire family — pets included. For more information about Standard Process and to ﬁnd a health care professional who recommends Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

Standard Process Contacts:

Tim Shaw, Senior Brand Manager

tshaw@standardprocess.com

Rebecca Dombrowski, Associate Brand Manager

rdombrowski@standardprocess.com

Media Contact:

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

Standardprocess@mww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7fe9131-b62e-4d8b-b044-9ab5523ad188