Standard Process Launches SP Children’s® ProSynbiotic

A Whole Food-Based Synbiotic Designed to Support Digestive Regularity, Gut Balance, and Immune Health in Children

PALMYRA, Wis., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process, a leader in whole food-based nutritional solutions, today announced the launch of SP Children’s® ProSynbiotic. The gentle, clinically-backed, whole food-based synbiotic is formulated to support digestive comfort, microbiome balance, and immune health in children three years of age and up as a daily supplement or when needs arise for gastrointestinal (GI) support.

“Most children aren’t consuming adequate amounts of fiber, prebiotics, and beneficial microbes, and it’s an increasingly difficult feat for parents to get what they need in the modern diet landscape,” says Weston Bussler, Nutrition Science PhD and Product Development Manager, Standard Process. “Our ProSynbiotic makes it easy to deliver fiber-packed whole foods, and in a kid-approved format designed and tested at our Nutrition Innovation Center, to provide the nutritional components critical for GI and immune health."

Standard Process developed SP Children’s® ProSynbiotic to directly meet these needs with a carefully selected blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and whole food-based fiber without added sugars, artificial flavors, or sweeteners. The flavorless powder comes in convenient single-serve sticks, making it easy to mix into food or beverages without altering taste, an important consideration for picky eaters.

Why Now? Children’s Health and The Standard American Diet

Children face health implications of the Standard American Diet (SAD). NCHS data reports approximately 60% of children’s daily calories come from ultra-processed foods (UPF), contributing to widespread nutrient inadequacy. 95% of Americans, for example, don’t come close to consuming 25 grams of recommended daily fiber, which can contribute to digestive issues like constipation and poor gut health.

Numerous factors influence children’s dietary habits, including social determinants, access, convenience, marketing tactics, and autonomy to choose their own foods- contributing to health implications taking root early. Standard Process aims to close the gap through nutrition education and equipping health care practitioners, including chiropractors, nutritionists, nurse practitioners, among others, with science-backed supplement solutions.

Ingredients You Can Trust

SP Children’s® ProSynbiotic delivers clinically studied probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus DDS-1™ and Bifidobacterium lactis UABla-12™, alongside the yeast Saccharomyces boulardii, to help support microbial balance and healthy bowel movements.

The formula is complemented by whole food-based fibers from ingredients such as Royal Ancient Oats™, green banana flour, chicory root, apple pectin, and organic beets to nourish beneficial bacteria and promote digestive regularity.

Gluten-free, vegan and contains no stevia, xylitol, silica, citric acid, or added sugars.



Where To Find

Parents: SP Children’s® ProSynbiotic is available exclusively through health care professionals. To connect with a Standard Process practitioner, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/where-to-buy

SP Children’s® ProSynbiotic is available exclusively through health care professionals. To connect with a Standard Process practitioner, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/where-to-buy Health care Practitioners interested in carrying this product for your patients, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/apply or reach out to the below contact.

ABOUT STANDARD PROCESS

Founded in 1929, Standard Process is a fourth-generation, family-owned company committed to transforming lives through whole food nutrition. Partnering with health care practitioners, we provide science-based nutritional solutions grounded in certified organic agriculture and a systems-based approach to whole-person health.

Standard Process Contact:

Nicole McSwain, Marketing Communications Specialist

nmcswain@standardprocess.com

Media Contact:

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

Standardprocess@MWW.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9938bebc-a267-4be5-8fbb-3cff7394f730