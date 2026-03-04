CPAmerica Announces Six New Member Firms

Gainesville, Florida, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAmerica, Inc., one of the nation’s leading associations of independent CPA and advisory firms, has announced the addition of six new member firms: ABIP P.C., C+M, Marshall Jones, Menke & Company, MRPR CPAs & Advisors and Stokes & Company.

The new members represent a broad geographic footprint and bring deep experience serving middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and individuals.

ABIP, P.C., headquartered in Houston, Texas, provides assurance, tax and advisory services tailored to mid-market companies and entrepreneurs. The firm utilizes accounting, tax and financial reporting to help clients successfully manage their organizations.

C+M, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., is a full-service CPA firm with more than 90 years of experience providing tax, audit and advisory services to businesses, individuals, estates and trusts throughout the Bay Area. The firm is known for its collaborative approach and deep technical expertise.

Marshall Jones, headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., provides audit, tax, accounting and advisory services to businesses, nonprofits and individuals and is recognized for its practical approach and commitment to long-term client relationships.

Menke & Company, headquartered in West Point, Iowa, delivers audit, tax and advisory services with an emphasis on clarity, responsiveness and practical guidance to help clients navigate financial decisions with confidence.

MRPR CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Southfield, Mich., was founded in 1974 and provides audit, tax, accounting and business advisory services to closely held businesses and organizations.

Stokes & Company, headquartered in Greenville, S.C., serves small businesses across Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina, helping owners move beyond reactive financial management toward more strategic growth.

Membership in CPAmerica is selective. Each firm undergoes a rigorous quality review and must be approved by the association’s Council of Members.

As an association of independent CPA firms, CPAmerica connects members to shared best practices, peer collaboration and access to specialized expertise. Through its membership in Crowe Global, CPAmerica firms and their clients also gain access to international capabilities across more than 150 countries.

“The addition of these five firms reflects the continued demand for meaningful affiliation among high-performing independent firms,” said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. “Each of these organizations brings strong client relationships, technical depth and leadership within their markets. Their decision to join underscores a shared belief that firms improve through association — gaining access to trusted peers, proven practices and global reach while maintaining their independence.”



