FemPulse Pivotal Study Selected For Presentation at the American Urological Association Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FemPulse™, a bioelectronic medical technology company with first application overactive bladder (OAB), announced today that the Company’s pivotal clinical study was selected for presentation on the opening day of the American Urological Association (AUA) annual conference in Washington, DC Friday, May 15, 2026.

AUA’s conference is the largest annual meeting of urologists worldwide, and the Clinical Trials in Progress program is, “designed to increase awareness of important clinical trials …that are expected to substantially influence practice.” FemPulse’s presentation follows the Company’s recent February 27 presentation of positive results of two usability studies at the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU).

OAB is a chronic, progressive condition impacting quality-of-life for up to 40% of women. The most recent AUA/SUFU OAB Guidelines recommend clinicians, “offer select non-invasive therapies to all patients with OAB,” and research confirms women prefer a wearable device to any other treatment. Medication is often ineffective with potentially intolerable side-effects while neuromodulation is efficacious but has historically required a surgery.

FemPulse has developed a wearable vaginal wireless neuromodulation ring that women can insert, wear continuously, and remove themselves. The FemPulse Ring is unique in being self-retained in the upper vagina with eight programmable surface electrodes directly targeting the nerves that control communication between the bladder and the spinal cord. Four previous IRB NSR studies totaling 51 subjects have met all safety endpoints and provided signals of efficacy.

Dr. Suzette E. Sutherland, Principal Investigator (PI), will present FemPulse’s ongoing EVANESCE-II pivotal study, a prospective, multi-center randomized controlled trial (RCT) with up to 151 female OAB subjects randomized 2:1 to FemPulse or standard-of-care OAB medication. “I am excited to again serve as PI for this pivotal trial after seeing the previous positive results. FDA’s rare approval of a device vs. drug trial underscores the great need for a simple, non-invasive device option for the enormous OAB patient population,” said Dr. Sutherland.

Dr. Roger Dmochowski is serving as the study’s Independent Safety Monitor (ISM). “I agreed to serve as the safety monitor for FemPulse’s pivotal trial based on the strong safety profile demonstrated previously. After two decades involvement with OAB reimbursement, I am also acutely aware of the potential benefits to patients, providers, and payors of this unique non-surgical neuromodulation option,” said Dr. Dmochowski.

