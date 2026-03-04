Geotab Launches ‘Geotab Build’ to Unify Mixed-Fleet Management for the Construction Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions, today announced its commitment to construction with Geotab Build. This strategic expansion applies the engineering rigor, scale, and security of the world’s leading telematics provider to the off-highway market. For the first time, mixed-fleet operators can manage construction machinery, specialty equipment, and on-road fleets through a single, unified environment.

Unified Command: The Single Pane of Glass

The construction industry faces a critical challenge of fragmentation. Digitized operations are currently split into silos, forcing contractors to manage on-highway vehicles and off-road assets in separate, non-communicating systems. Geotab Build prioritizes the difficult tasks of data ingestion and normalization from hundreds of machine types so mixed-fleet operators can finally access reliable, decision-grade insights. This approach ensures that insights are built on a foundation of truth by mapping productivity and safety standards directly to the specific DNA of the equipment.

"Construction needs to operationalize to keep pace with an accelerating world," said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. "Geotab Build will deliver the essential data foundation required to activate our AI expertise in the field, pulling fragmented jobsite information into one place to support better decision-making and more transparent management."

Geotab Build brings construction machinery, specialty equipment, tools, and on-road fleets together into one secure environment. This provides seamless integration and ensures visibility of tools and equipment even when powered vehicles leave the site.

"Construction management is defined by its nuances, and generic data simply cannot capture the operational reality of a jobsite," said Dave Swan, Vice President Off-Highway at Geotab. "By focusing on the integrity of the data foundation, we are providing the intelligence required to move beyond basic tracking and toward true, high-trust business decisions for improved asset performance, utilization, and operational efficiency".

Geotab Build demos are available today for prospective partners in the United States and Canada. Early access for select strategic customers begins Q2 2026, with general availability planned for Q4 2026. To learn more about how Geotab is applying global scale to the construction market, visit geotab.com/geotab-build.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

