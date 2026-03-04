Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Petri Castrén

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 MARCH 2026 AT 6.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Petri Castrén
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 145745/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 35.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 41 Unit price: 35.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 82 Unit price: 35.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 35.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 35.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 41 Unit price: 35.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 35.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 72 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 78 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 35.95 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com