Svitla Systems Recognized as a 2026 Global Outsourcing 100 Company by IAOP

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Svitla Systems has been named to the 2026 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). This recognition places Svitla among the world’s leading digital solutions providers, reflecting excellence in client impact, innovation, governance, and social responsibility.

The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® is a trusted annual ranking that recognizes organizations delivering measurable value and leadership in an increasingly complex global services ecosystem.

Since 2023, Svitla Systems has been continuously recognized by IAOP®, demonstrating sustained excellence in global service delivery. Companies included in the Global Outsourcing 100® are selected through a rigorous, independent evaluation process assessing customer references, industry recognition, innovation programs, and social impact initiatives.

“The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today’s global business ecosystem. These companies are delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact. We congratulate this year’s honorees on earning their place among the world’s most respected providers and advisors,” said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP®.

Inclusion on the 2026 Global Outsourcing 100® reflects several key factors behind Svitla Systems’ recognition, including continued geographic expansion into new regions such as Australia, the launch of AI-enabled engineering services through Svitla AI, and long-standing, trusted client partnerships. With approximately 90 percent repeat business, Svitla has remained a reliable technology partner for more than 22 years, growing its operations across 15 countries, building a global team of 1,000+ professionals, and supporting over 150 active innovative projects that help clients scale and drive measurable business value.

“Being recognized as a 2026 Global Outsourcing 100 company is a meaningful acknowledgment of the trust our clients place in us and the consistency of our delivery. This recognition reflects our focus on building strong engineering foundations, scaling responsibly, and creating long-term value for our clients and communities worldwide. I am proud of our team and their continued commitment to excellence,” said Nataliya Anon, Founder and CEO of Svitla Systems.

Svitla Systems is a global digital solutions company with over 20 years of experience delivering software engineering, cloud, data, and AI services. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Svitla partners with clients to build scalable, secure, and high-impact technology solutions aligned with real business outcomes. Learn more at https://svitla.com.

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals, connecting organizations through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative global community.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® is an annual listing recognizing the world’s leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. Selection is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact. Learn more at www.IAOP.org.

