Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Idaho

BOISE, ID, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Idaho:

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), serving grades 9–12

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Idaho academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Idaho-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce, and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business, marketing, hospitality, agriculture, and health and human services

Advanced coursework, honors, and dual credit options

An alternative-education option for students who need to catch up and stay on track to graduate (IDVA)

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Cognia-accredited - recognized for meeting rigorous academic and operational standards

Clubs (ITCA), activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

ITCA – https://itca.k12.com/

IDVA – https://idva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Idaho? Idaho Technical Career Academy and Idaho Virtual Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools in Idaho serving students statewide.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Idaho-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Idaho, includes business, marketing, hospitality, agriculture, and health and human services.



Are online public schools accredited? ITCA and IDVA are public schools authorized in Idaho. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Idaho.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in clubs (where available), school activities, and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Idaho? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Idaho Technical Career Academy and Idaho Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Idaho can apply at each school’s website listed above.



About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 9–12 throughout Idaho. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ITCA offers career-focused pathways and teacher-led instruction designed to prepare students for both college and workforce opportunities. Learn more at itca.k12.com.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Idaho. IDVA also offers an alternative-education option to support students who need to catch up and stay on track to graduation. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, IDVA combines an engaging online curriculum with Idaho-certified teachers to support academic growth and long-term student success. Learn more at idva.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.