TAP Delivers New Multi-Asset, Thematic, and Target Date Strategies on TAP Invest

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., a financial technology company, today announced the expansion of its TAP Strategies lineup on TAPInvest.com, introducing new Multi-Asset, Thematic, and Target Date strategies available through its Robo-Registered Investment Adviser (Robo-RIA) platform.

All TAP Strategies will be made accessible through TAP Invest’s unified brokerage and digital asset account structure. TAP Strategies provide investors with simplified access to diversified, “one-tap” strategies including stocks, digital assets, real world assets, and tokenized precious metals within a single, integrated TAP investment experience.

TAP Strategies provide a simple entry point and curated allocations to holdings such as mega-cap stocks, digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and more, as well as real world assets and tokenized precious metals, such as Paxos Gold (PAXG), simplifying multiple asset classes into “one-tap” portfolio allocations for customers.

Through TAP’s Robo-RIA infrastructure, investors can allocate directly from U.S. dollars into diversified TAP Strategies across multiple asset classes, while consolidating brokerage, digital asset, and strategy balances within a single unified account dashboard.

TAP Strategies Highlights

- Simple account opening for TAP brokerage accounts within one platform across stocks and digital assets. - Direct allocation from U.S. dollars into TAP Strategies, across multiple asset classes, without separate digital asset conversions or platform transfers. - Automated portfolio analysis tools that allow customers to select investment strategies based on their individual preferences and financial situation. - TAP Multi-Asset strategies including stocks, digital assets, real world assets, tokenized precious metals, and more. - TAP Thematic strategies focused on long-term sectors shaping the global economy across industries, regions, and macro-trends such as AI, healthcare, defense, energy, blockchain, robotics, and more. - TAP Target Date strategies integrating stocks, digital assets, real world assets, tokenized precious metals, and more, across goal-based time horizons. - High-yield cash accounts available through participating program banks.



TAP Multi-Asset Strategies combine digital assets, stocks, tokenized real world assets and precious metals within diversified, theme-driven allocations designed to help simplify portfolio allocations and streamline execution for consumers and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

TAP Target Date Strategies include TAP: 2030, TAP: 2050, and TAP: 2075. These strategies combine stocks, digital assets, tokenized real world assets and precious metals over extended time horizons based on age, goals, life stage, income, and risk tolerance.

TAP Digital Asset Strategies include holdings such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, and more across thematic and target-date allocation strategies.

TAP Strategies introduce new innovations into one of the largest segments of the financial markets. The U.S. retirement market represents approximately $32 trillion in total assets. Despite its scale, innovation in portfolio construction has largely remained concentrated in traditional stock and bond frameworks. Within that broader landscape, target-date strategies alone reached approximately $5.2 trillion in assets at year-end 2025, reflecting continued growth and investor demand for goal-based allocation models (Estimates are based on publicly available industry data as of year-end 2025). The continued expansion of the human lifespan further underscores the importance of integrating multi-asset, thematic, and target date strategies into modern portfolio construction.

“Decades of market data have demonstrated that disciplined buy-and-hold investing, broad diversification across multiple asset classes, and consistent long-term portfolio allocation have historically been among the most effective approaches to wealth building. TAP Strategies are structured around these principles: integrating stocks, digital assets, real world assets, and tokenized precious metals within automated portfolio frameworks over a variety of themes and time horizons for investors1,” said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc.

The expanded TAP Strategies suite reinforces TAP’s mission to simplify investing across long-term structural themes and asset classes, within a streamlined user experience. TAP will continue to add more strategies to the platform over time.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and San Diego, California focused on automated investing, multi-asset strategies, and digital payments. The TAP platform includes the TAP Wallet, TAP Invest platform, and TAP Registry for digital and physical asset management. TAP’s technology stack is supported by its granted U.S. patent for “System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain” (US 12,118,613 B2), valid through 2041, with additional patents pending.

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. TAP operates through its SocialTrader Robo-RIA (CRD# 326985 / SEC# 801-128322) and delivers individual and strategy investment solutions through TAPInvest.com. Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD# 288202), delivering regulated securities infrastructure within the TAP ecosystem. Brokerage and digital asset services described herein are currently provided through TAP Invest’s integration with Alpaca Securities LLC. The platform may also support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts, where available. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product development, strategy expansion, regulatory positioning, anticipated growth, and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Website: TAPInvest.com

Sales: Sales@TAPInvest.com

Source: TAP, Inc.

1 Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.