Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2025 Form 10-K Now Available

HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it filed the partnership’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2026. The report is available on NRP’s website at www.nrplp.com , and hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge at info@nrplp.com or by contacting the partnership at 1415 Louisiana Street, Suite 3325, Houston, TX 77002.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

