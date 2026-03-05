Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2025 Tax Information

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that the 2025 tax packages for unitholders, including the individual K-1 tax information, are available on its website www.taxpackagesupport.com/naturalresource. The K-1 tax information will also be mailed commencing Monday, March 9, 2026. For additional K-1 tax information and unitholder support, unitholders may call toll free (888) 334-7102.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information regarding Natural Resource Partners may be found on the website at www.nrplp.com. For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com.