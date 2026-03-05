Teleport Named 2026 SC Awards Finalist for Best Identity Management Solution

OAKLAND, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport , the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced that it has been named as a 2026 SC Awards Finalist in the Best Identity Management Solution category.

The SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. The Best Identity Management Solution category recognizes companies that, as a core pillar of zero trust, deliver identity security protecting all types of identities across the enterprise – human or machine – to detect and prevent breaches.

Teleport was selected as a Finalist for its Infrastructure Identity Platform that establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure — including humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — that is secured cryptographically and eliminates identity fragmentation and credential sprawl. By making identity the foundation of trust, Teleport delivers a scalable zero-trust model across cloud and on-premises environments that improves infrastructure resiliency, accelerates engineering teams, and enables companies to securely contain and control agentic AI.

“Being named a finalist for the 2026 SC Awards is a strong validation of our mission to eliminate credential risk and close identity blind spots across modern infrastructure,” said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO at Teleport. “As organizations adopt AI and operate across increasingly complex environments, identity must become the new security perimeter. We’re proud to help infrastructure and engineering teams accelerate growth while improving resiliency, with full visibility and control over every human, machine, and AI identity.”

The 2026 winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco. A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists is available here: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption. For more information, visit www.goteleport.com or follow @goteleport .

