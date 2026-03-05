FOTRIC Launches TK6Kit: True 384×288 Thermal Camera in a Field-Ready Kit Configuration for Professional Inspections

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today announced the launch of the TK6Kit, a field-ready professional thermal imaging solution designed to support the practical demands of daily inspections. Priced at USD $949, the TK6Kit combines true 384×288 thermal imaging performance with a complete set of accessories that extend runtime, improve mobility, and protect equipment in demanding work environments.





FOTRIC TK6Kit — Professional Thermal Imaging Starting at USD $949

A Professional Thermal Camera — Delivered as a Complete Kit

The TK6Kit delivers professional thermal imaging in a fully equipped kit configuration. The package includes a durable hard carrying case, soft carrying bag, two rechargeable lithium batteries, a wearable tool holster, and an extended 1.5-year warranty, enabling technicians to deploy immediately without additional accessories.

Designed for long inspection routes and active field work, the TK6Kit helps reduce downtime, protects equipment during transport, and keeps the camera readily accessible during hands-on inspections.

Professional-Grade Thermal Imaging Performance

At the core of the TK6Kit is a true 384×288 infrared detector, capturing 110,592 real pixels, with each pixel originating directly from the sensor rather than algorithmic interpolation. This native-pixel imaging preserves clarity and measurement accuracy even when inspecting moving targets or working in dynamic environments.

The system features a 17 µm ceramic-packaged infrared detector, a construction typically reserved for higher-end professional cameras. Ceramic packaging enhances thermal stability, sensitivity, and long-term reliability, supporting consistent performance under continuous industrial use.

Combined with a manual focus lens and 3.5-inch high-definition display, the TK6Kit enables precise temperature measurement and confident diagnostics across varying inspection distances.

Core Specifications

True 384×288 infrared resolution (110,592 real pixels)

17 µm ceramic-packaged detector for durability and reliability

Manual focus lens for precise measurement control

3.5-inch HD display for clear thermal visualization

±2 °C / 2 % accuracy, ≥4-hour battery life, IP54 protection



FOTRIC TK6Kit —True 384×288 Thermal Imaging Camera with Ceramic-Packaged Detector

Field-Focused Kit Enhancements

The TK6Kit is engineered to support uninterrupted inspection workflows:

Hard carrying case & soft carrying bag — secure protection during transport

Lithium batteries ×2 — extended runtime for full-day inspection routes

Wearable tool holster — hands-free access while climbing, reaching, or working in confined spaces

1.5-year warranty — added confidence for long-term professional use

These enhancements make the TK6Kit well suited for technicians who require reliable operation, rapid deployment, and durable equipment across diverse job sites.

Applications Across Industrial Inspections





FOTRIC TK6Kit in Action — Versatile Applications Across Industries

The TK6Kit is designed for professionals in HVAC, electrical, mechanical, energy maintenance, and electronics inspection. Typical applications include PCB board inspection, component diagnostics, thermal distribution analysis, and troubleshooting of electrical and mechanical assets, supporting both preventive and predictive maintenance programs.

By combining professional-grade thermal imaging with a thoughtfully configured kit, the TK6Kit delivers real pixels, real focus, and real readiness — without the premium price traditionally associated with professional inspection systems.

FOTRIC TK6Kit — Real Sensor. Real Focus. Ready for the Field.

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From professional thermal cameras such as the TK6 and TK6Kit to acoustic imaging solutions like the TD2 Acoustic Camera, FOTRIC empowers industries with intelligent imaging technologies that support predictive maintenance, automation, and safety compliance.

Learn more at fotric.com or contact info@fotric.com to discuss how the TK6Kit can support your inspection needs.

