Salem News Channel Launches on Amazon Prime Video

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that its streaming television division, Salem News Channel, has officially launched on Amazon Prime Video, expanding the network’s reach to millions of viewers through one of the world’s largest streaming platforms.

The launch took effect on Tuesday, March 3, marking a significant expansion of Salem News Channel’s distribution. As Amazon Prime Video expands its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) offerings, Salem News Channel is now available to a wider audience looking for real-time news and opinion.

Viewers can access Salem News Channel by navigating to the Live TV section within Amazon Prime Video, where the channel joins a growing selection of news and informational programming.

“Expanding Salem News Channel onto Prime Video allows us to bring our programming to one of the largest streaming audiences in the world,” said Cary Pahigian, Salem News Channel Vice President and General Manager. “As more viewers shift to streaming platforms for news and commentary, we are focused on ensuring Salem’s voices and perspectives are available wherever audiences are watching.”

Salem News Channel features live news coverage, interviews, and commentary from leading conservative and Christian voices and Salem personalities, delivering perspective on the stories shaping the nation and the world.

The addition to Amazon Prime Video complements Salem News Channel’s existing availability across multiple streaming platforms and connected TV devices, further strengthening Salem’s growing digital and streaming footprint.

For more information about Salem News Channel and its programming, visit SNC.TV.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

