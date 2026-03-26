Salem News Channel Expands Distribution with Launch on The Roku Channel

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) today announced a major distribution expansion for its streaming television network, Salem News Channel. Just two weeks after launching on the Amazon Prime Video FAST channel platform, Salem News Channel is now expanding to The Roku Channel, one of the leading free, ad-supported streaming destinations in the U.S., further accelerating its reach across key streaming audiences.

With this launch, Salem News Channel joins Roku’s FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) ecosystem, bringing its live programming into a curated channel lineup used by millions of viewers and advancing Salem’s strategy of meeting audiences where content discovery is increasingly happening.

While Salem News Channel has long been available through a dedicated Roku app, this new distribution places the network directly within Roku’s Live TV guide, allowing viewers to discover as they browse and begin watching instantly.

“This is a significant expansion of Salem News Channel’s reach, which already increased viewership by over 178% this year,” said Cary Pahigian, Vice President and General Manager of Salem News Channel. “Being part of The Roku Channel opens the door for entirely new audiences to discover the unique news and opinion that SNC provides.”



The launch positions Salem News Channel alongside a growing lineup of national news and opinion networks within The Roku Channel’s live environment, where viewers are increasingly turning for always-on, real-time programming. Salem News Channel delivers live news, in-depth analysis, and interviews with influential voices, offering perspective on the issues shaping the country and culture.

This expansion builds on Salem’s broader streaming strategy, which includes distribution across connected TV platforms, mobile, and web, and reflects the company’s continued investment in expanding its reach through high-impact platforms.



For more information about Salem News Channel and its programming, visit SNC.TV.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com