Take 5 Oil Change Grows Its Presence in Lubbock, Texas Area, Brings Added Convenience to Levelland Drivers

LEVELLAND, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first Levelland shop at 319 TX-114. The new location marks the first shop in Hockley County, bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring two service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. The brand also has a partnership with Texas Tech University, where customers can save 25% on an oil change every Wednesday when they wear their Red Raiders gear.

“Opening our Levelland location represents a meaningful next step in Take 5 Oil Change’s growth across the region, as we expand beyond the areas where we already have a strong presence,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Levelland drivers can expect the same fast, transparent service our brand is known for nationwide — delivered with a local, friendly approach.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel growth across almost 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Everything about this shop is designed around the customer experience,” said Tommilyn Kubasta, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “From the moment drivers pull in, our goal is to deliver ‘pit stop fast’ and friendly service that makes taking care of your car easier and gets people in Levelland back on the road in no time.”

Take 5 Oil Change honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members. The brand also supports UMC Children’s Hospital as part of its ongoing commitment to the community.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.



