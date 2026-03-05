Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Michigan

LANSING, MI, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Michigan:

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), serving grades K prep–12

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), an alternative-education school specializing in serving at-risk and credit-deficient students in grades 9-12/ages 16–22

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), serving grades K prep–12

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), serving grades K prep–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Michigan academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Michigan-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business, marketing, finance, IT, journalism, criminal justice and health science

Advanced coursework, honors and dual enrollment options

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (HVAM, MVCA)

Credit recovery opportunities and additional academic support for students pursuing alternative pathways to graduation (ISMI)

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

HVAM – https://hvam.k12.com/

ISMI – https://insightmi.k12.com/

MGLVA – https://mglva.k12.com/

MVCA – https://mvca.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Michigan? Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan, Insight School of Michigan, Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy and Michigan Virtual Charter Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Michigan.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Michigan-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Michigan, includes business, marketing, finance, IT, journalism, criminal justice and health science.



Are online public schools accredited? HVAM, ISMI, MGLVA and MVCA are public schools authorized in Michigan. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Michigan.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Michigan? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan, Insight School of Michigan, Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy and Michigan Virtual Charter Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Michigan can apply at each school's website listed above.



About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K prep–12 throughout Michigan. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, HVAM delivers engaging online instruction taught by Michigan-certified teachers and offers academic pathways that support student success and future opportunities. Learn more at hvam.k12.com.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is a tuition-free, full-time alternative-education online public school serving students in grades 9-12/ages 16–22 throughout Michigan. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ISMI provides an alternative pathway to graduation with teacher-led instruction and personalized academic support designed to help students earn their high school diploma. Learn more at insightmi.k12.com.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K prep–12 throughout Michigan. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, MGLVA offers a structured online learning experience with Michigan-certified teachers supporting student achievement. Learn more at mglva.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K prep–12 throughout Michigan. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, MVCA combines engaging online instruction with academic support designed to prepare students for college, careers and life beyond high school. Learn more at mvca.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.