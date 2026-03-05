Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Oregon

SALEM, OR, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Oregon:

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA), serving grades K–12

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), serving grades 9–12

Insight School of Oregon–Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), serving grades 7–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Oregon academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Oregon-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business management & administration, health sciences, manufacturing and arts & information/communications

Advanced coursework, honors and dual credit options where available

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (CVA)

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

CVA – https://cva.k12.com/

ORDCA – https://ordca.k12.com/

ISOR-PH – https://insightor-ph.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Oregon? Cascade Virtual Academy, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon and Insight School of Oregon–Painted Hills are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Oregon.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Oregon-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Oregon, includes business management & administration, health sciences, manufacturing and arts & information/communications.



Are online public schools accredited? CVA, ORDCA and ISOR-PH are public schools authorized in Oregon. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Oregon.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs (where available), school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Oregon? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Cascade Virtual Academy, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon and Insight School of Oregon–Painted Hills is now open. Families interested in online public school in Oregon can apply at each school's website listed above.



About Cascade Virtual Academy

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Oregon. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, CVA provides engaging online instruction taught by Oregon-certified teachers and academic supports designed to help students succeed. Learn more at cva.k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 9–12 throughout Oregon. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ORDCA supports career exploration and workforce readiness through teacher-led instruction and career-focused learning opportunities. Learn more at ordca.k12.com.

About Insight School of Oregon–Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon–Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 7–12 throughout Oregon. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ISOR-PH offers teacher-led instruction and academic supports designed to help students stay on track toward graduation. Learn more at insightor-ph.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.