Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA), serving grades K–12

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Washington academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Washington-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as AV technology & communications, business, marketing, health science, IT, construction and game and graphic design

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual credit options where available

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Credit recovery opportunities and additional academic support for students pursuing alternative pathways to graduation

Social and career clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

ISWA – https://insightwa.k12.com/

WAVA – https://wava.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Washington? Insight School of Washington and Washington Virtual Academies are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Washington.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Washington-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Washington, includes business, marketing, hospitality, agriculture and health and human services.



Are online public schools accredited? ISWA and WAVA are public schools authorized in Washington. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Washington.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs (where available), school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Washington? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Insight School of Washington and Washington Virtual Academies is now open. Families interested in online public school in Washington can apply at each school's website listed above.



About Insight School of Washington

At Insight School of Washington (ISWA), students in grades K-12 have access to a tuition-free, full-time online education designed to support diverse learning needs. ISWA provides individualized instruction, career readiness opportunities, and a flexible learning environment. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ISWA benefits from 25 years of innovation in online education. Learn more at insightwa.k12.com.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) offers a full-time, tuition-free online education for K-12th grade students statewide. Combining an engaging curriculum with the flexibility of online learning, WAVA helps students thrive in a supportive and interactive environment. As a K12-powered school, WAVA is backed by 25 years of experience in online education. Learn more at wava.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.