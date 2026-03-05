iFLYTEK Showcases All-In-One AI Solutions at MWC26, Bringing Private, Customizable AI to Industry

Barcelona, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and AI technologies, is showcasing its All-In-One AI Solutions at MWC26 in Barcelona, an integrated hardware and software system for private AI computing and model deployment, combined with its Agent Platform for rapid application development, helping goverments and enterprises build and run their own AI capabilities from the ground up.

A Practical Foundation for Sovereign AI



iFLYTEK’s All-In-One AI Solutions provide a fully integrated hardware–software system that helps organizations optimize and automate core business processes through AI. Built for industries with strict security needs, including media, telecommunications, government, and finance, the solution supports private, on-premises deployment, ensuring full control over data and operations.



Powered by local computing and dual large-model engines, the system delivers stable performance and runs fully offline to meet high security standards and regulatory compliance.

The solution is already in use across multiple sectors. For example, it has helped media teams handle diverse accents and noisy audio with privately trained models, enabling fast, low-latency transcription for video production. In practice, accuracy improved by 85% and transcription efficiency tripled, while reducing overall costs and ensuring sensitive internal data remains securely processed within the organization.

Agent Platform: Turning AI into Productivity

iFLYTEK’s Agent Platform enables organizations to quickly translate their existing workflows into AI-powered applications. Rather than starting from scratch, teams can build on their current processes and deploy intelligent agents that automate and optimize specific business tasks.

With no-code and low-code tools, teams can quickly build and deploy AI applications without complex programming. The platform supports multimodal interaction, allowing agents to engage users through rich voices and visual avatars for more natural communication. Users can also describe tasks in plain language to trigger RPA automation, enabling complex processes to run without manual scripting.

Proven AI Applications in Production

Leveraging the Agent platform, iFLYTEK is presenting 30+ curated Super Agents at MWC26, with the platform ecosystem now includes over 1.3 million intelligent agents, reflecting its scale and real-world adoption.

Two flagship applications highlight how these capabilities are applied in practice:

, an AI document solution that generates structured professional reports with charts in seconds. It is used by over 8,000,000 users worldwide across both enterprise and consumer markets, supporting content creation and reporting efficiency. OmniAvatar, an enterprise AI solution for digital human content creation, enables low-cost creation of multilingual marketing videos and helps organizations scale content for global audiences.

“AI only creates value when it can be deployed, trusted, and used at scale,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “By combining local AI infrastructure, intelligent agents, and proven applications, we are helping enterprises turn AI into real productivity.”

iFLYTEK will exhibit at Hall 4, Stand B20 at MWC26 (March 2–5), where visitors can experience its All-in-One AI Solutions and intelligent agent applications firsthand.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/406mi7F

Media contact: Jack Zheng, jkzheng@iflytek.com



