DCS Corporation Acquires ARCTOS, LLC

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has acquired ARCTOS, LLC, bringing together two companies with decades of success delivering innovative solutions to the aerospace and defense science and technology sector.

Based in Dayton, Ohio, ARCTOS Technology Solutions is an engineering and technical services firm conducting research and development and delivering engineering and technical solutions for Department of War, Federal Aviation Administration and commercial aerospace customers in the areas of aerospace and space launch safety and risk analysis, advanced manufacturing technology, and technology transition and workforce development. ARCTOS brings deep domain expertise to lead applied research and development, advanced technology, test and evaluation, and mission support programs to enable next-generation air and space systems.

This strategic acquisition strengthens DCS’s position in the aerospace and defense engineering and technical solutions markets and expands its capabilities in propulsion and flight, structures and materials, sensors and electronics, biotechnology systems, advanced manufacturing, and aerospace risk and safety.

“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward.” said Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. “Together, our team of experts will accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions that enhance national security and advance critical aerospace and defense technologies.”

“ARCTOS has always been committed to a culture of innovation and a relentless focus on our customer success,” added Chris Greamo, CEO of ARCTOS. “DCS is the right company to honor our strengths and long legacy while providing opportunities to enable our team of experts to grow and take our solutions to the next level. By joining forces, we are creating a powerhouse that will help shape the future of aerospace and defense.”

Complementary Services to Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Both organizations have a proven track record of supporting AFRL with advanced research, engineering, and technology solutions. The combined entity will strengthen its ability to deliver next-generation capabilities, from autonomous systems and advanced materials to space domain awareness and cyber resilience.

Significant Combined Footprint Centered On Wright-Patterson AFB

This move creates a powerful presence in the Dayton region, with a consolidated footprint near key shared customers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including AFRL and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. This close proximity of a combined 350+ personnel to this aerospace innovation hub enables close collaboration with key stakeholders and accelerates delivery of mission-critical solutions to the Warfighter.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

