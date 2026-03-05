Taj Mahal Quartzite Looks from MSI Bring Luxurious Warmth to Your Space

ORANGE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is proud to spotlight some of the finest Taj Mahal Quartzite and quartzite-inspired surfaces available today.

Taj Mahal Quartzite has captivated the design world—and MSI has risen to the occasion with an array of stunning interpretations of this coveted look. A creamy off-white to soft ivory backdrop sets the stage for delicate gold and blonde veining, taking this gorgeous stone look to the next level.

With over 50 years in the industry, and expertise that began in natural stone, we’ve carefully crafted and curated a wide selection of Taj-inspired products in Q™ Quartz, Q+ Engineered Stone, and even LVT and hardscape, thoughtfully capturing its natural beauty while prioritizing consistent color and veining in durable, low-maintenance surfaces.

Explore these luxurious options below and discover the perfect expression of Taj Mahal for your space.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Q™ Quartz:

Aurataj™ boasts a warm, creamy backdrop with wisps of gold and luminous blonde veining for gentle movement and depth.

Travataj™ brings soft, dreamy movement with delicate cream and ivory tones drifting across a serene warm-white canvas, while LumaLuxe ® technology illuminates the veining for a radiant effect.

technology illuminates the veining for a radiant effect. Marfitaj™ is effortlessly beautiful with a soft ivory background and long, wispy gold and blonde veinings.

Cashmere Taj™ features a soft, creamy base with delicate beige veins.

Lumataj® stuns with rich off-white hues graced with deeper golden veins and bright, ivory highlights that shine with LumaLuxe®.





Q+ Engineered Stone:

Part of the Q+ Collection, these engineered stone colors feature High-Definition Print technology for exceptional depth and realism. A color-body design carries the soft ivory tones throughout the entire slab for a cohesive, natural look. Both styles are available in a polished finish or a subtly textured brushed option.

Solitaj™ seeks a flawless interpretation of Taj Mahal with a warm pearlescent background and Carrara-like veining, while

Ivoritaj™ leans into the lighter ivory tones of the quartzite color, complete with flowing wavy veins of sandy hues.





Stile® Porcelain Slabs:

Taja Perla offers this highly sought-after Taj look with a taupe hues and cascading veins in a durable porcelain slab.

Porcelain Tile:

Exotika Crystal Taj capture the essence of Taj Mahal Quartzite with creamy beige and warm ivory base, along with soft golden taupe and blonde veining that radiates natural charm.

Legions Taja Ivory showcases a warm light beige hue with interweaving cream veining for an elegant look.





Luxury Vinyl Tile:

Trecento and XL Trecento Quarzo Taj add refined splendor to any space with its ivory backdrop and soft taupe veins.

Glenridge Quarzo Taj replicates the inherent beauty of natural stone with intricate greige veins that flow across an elegant ivory backdrop.





Hardscape:

Legions Taja Ivory Arterra ® Pavers feature the same refinement as their indoor tile counterpart for a luxurious look that seamless extends to the outdoors.

Pavers feature the same refinement as their indoor tile counterpart for a luxurious look that seamless extends to the outdoors. XL Rockmount Taja Cream bring the distinguished Taj Mahal look to stacked stone with cream and ivory tones in a durable limestone format.





“Designers and homeowners continue to be drawn to the elegance of Taj Mahal, and our expanded collections allow them to achieve that coveted look in a range of innovative, high-performance surfaces,” said Sam Kim, Executive Vice President. “From quartz and engineered stone to LVT and porcelain, we’ve thoughtfully reimagined this classic aesthetic to deliver beauty, durability, and versatility for every space.”

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com