Global Autonomous Fighter Jet Market Projected to Reach USD 52.91 Billion by 2035, Fueled by AI Advancements, Rising Defense Budgets, and Expanding Loyal Wingman Programs – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Fighter Jet Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Autonomous Fighter Jet Market was valued at USD 15.30 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 52.91 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR 13.22% over 2026-2035. The market is experiencing considerable growth driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous flight technology, collectively enhancing mission effectiveness while minimizing pilot risk in combat scenarios.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025: USD 15.30 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 52.91 Billion

CAGR: 13.22%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026-2035

Historical Data: 2022-2024





The U.S. Autonomous Fighter Jet Market is projected to grow from USD 6.33 Billion in 2025 to USD 16.92 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.33%, driven by expanding defense modernization programs, rising military budgets, and accelerated adoption of AI-enabled autonomous systems including loyal wingman drone development.

Rising defense modernization programs and expanding military budgets are accelerating adoption of autonomous combat systems globally. Integration with network-centric warfare frameworks, loyal wingman systems, and intelligent autonomous decision-making further positions autonomous fighter jets as a strategic priority for next-generation air warfare.

Key restraints include high development costs, technical complexities around stable autonomy and swarm coordination, and stringent defense procurement regulations that can slow commercialization. However, opportunities abound through AI-based decision-making, swarming operations, advanced sensor fusion, and growing partnerships between defense manufacturers and governments investing in indigenous autonomous combat programs.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

BAE Systems

Dassault Aviation

Saab AB

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation

AVIC

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Korea Aerospace Industries

Embraer Defense & Security

Elbit Systems

Textron Systems

QinetiQ

Tata Advanced Systems / DRDO

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform Type

In 2025, In 2025, Unmanned Combat Air Vehicles dominated with 50% share due to their extensive deployment in precision strike missions, long endurance, and proven integration with existing air force operations. Loyal Wingman Drones are the fastest growing platform type due to the increasing adoption of swarming drones and AI-based coordination with manned fighter aircraft.

By Technology

In 2025, AI & Machine Learning Systems dominated with 45% share as they deliver essential autonomous decision making, threat perception and target prioritization in real time. Autonomous Navigation & Flight Control is the largest technology area, driven by high demand for use in both hybrid and fully unmanned systems.

By Application

In 2025, Air-to-Ground Combat dominated with 48% share as precision strike capabilities, strategic target elimination, and integration with AI-guided weapons make it the primary mission profile for autonomous fighters and UCAVs. The Surveillance & Reconnaissance segment is growing at the quickest pace as demand for intelligence, and battlefield monitoring aerial platforms combined with advance threat detection services drive the growth in this segment.

By End-User

In 2025, Air Forces dominated with 70% share due to their extensive modernization plans, investments in AI-equipped systems, and widespread use across mission profiles make them the dominant market participant. Defense Contractors are the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by rising involvement in R&D, autonomous fighter testing, and loyal wingman program development.

Key Segments

By Platform Type

Manned-Autonomous Hybrid Fighters

Unmanned Combat Air Vehicles (UCAVs)

Loyal Wingman Drones

By Technology

AI & Machine Learning Systems

Sensor Fusion Systems (Radar, LIDAR, IR, EO)

Autonomous Navigation & Flight Control

By Application

Air-to-Air Combat

Air-to-Ground Combat

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

By End User

Air Forces

Defense Contractors

Government Research Agencies

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominates the autonomous fighter jet market, holding approximately 46% of the global market share. The leadership in the region is fueled by large defense budgets, government support and advanced research into AI, autonomous flight systems and unmanned combat applications.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the autonomous fighter jet market, projected to register a CAGR of 18.04% during 2026–2035. The growth of the market is driven by various factors, such as rapid military modernization programs being carried out by various countries in recent years, and increasing use of UCAVs in military operations.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025: Lockheed Martin advanced its autonomous combat systems roadmap by expanding AI-enabled decision-support and manned–unmanned teaming capabilities for next-generation fighter programs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEFENSE PROCUREMENT & INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you understand government spending priorities, modernization programs, and funding allocation toward autonomous combat aircraft across major defense economies.

– helps you understand government spending priorities, modernization programs, and funding allocation toward autonomous combat aircraft across major defense economies. AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify how quickly AI, advanced sensors, and autonomous flight systems are being integrated into next-generation fighter jet programs.

– helps you identify how quickly AI, advanced sensors, and autonomous flight systems are being integrated into next-generation fighter jet programs. DEFENSE SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key component suppliers, manufacturing capabilities, and potential geopolitical risks that may affect aircraft production and deployment.

– helps you evaluate key component suppliers, manufacturing capabilities, and potential geopolitical risks that may affect aircraft production and deployment. MISSION CAPABILITY & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess operational capabilities such as AI-assisted targeting, swarm coordination, and autonomous navigation across emerging fighter platforms.

– helps you assess operational capabilities such as AI-assisted targeting, swarm coordination, and autonomous navigation across emerging fighter platforms. REGULATORY & DEFENSE POLICY FRAMEWORK – helps you understand military regulations, export restrictions, and national security policies shaping the development and deployment of autonomous fighter jets.

– helps you understand military regulations, export restrictions, and national security policies shaping the development and deployment of autonomous fighter jets. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of major defense contractors and technology developers based on innovation capabilities, strategic partnerships, and program developments in autonomous combat aviation.

Autonomous Fighter Jet Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 52.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

