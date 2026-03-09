Trex Introduces Fire-Resistant Outdoor Decking

New Trex® Refuge™ Decking is Engineered to Resist Fire Ignition and Slow Flame Spread

WINCHESTER, Va., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In areas prone to wildfires, builders and homeowners must carefully consider exterior choices. When building a new deck or replacing an existing one, selecting materials engineered for demanding environments can help protect long-term investments while aligning with evolving code requirements.

Trex Refuge™ decking is a new offering from the category leader that is engineered to resist fire ignition and slow flame spread. Developed by Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s leading brand of wood-alternative decking and railing, the polymer PVC boards are backed by independent third-party testing and designed to meet the latest building-code requirements for Class A Flame Spread and ignition resistance in many jurisdictions. Compliant with standards for both WUI (Wildland-Urban Interface) zones and IWUIC (International Wildland-Urban Interface Code), Trex Refuge decking is suitable for specification in many high fire-risk areas* without sacrificing aesthetics or performance.

“Homeowners shouldn’t have to choose between meeting safety codes and style,” said Adam Zambanini, EVP and COO of Trex Company. “With Trex Refuge, families in fire-prone regions can create outdoor spaces with decking designed specifically for the demands of their environments*, while enjoying all the beauty, durability and low maintenance they expect from Trex.”

Built for Beauty. Tested for Fire.

Trex Refuge decking is made with advanced polymer PVC designed to help resist ignition and slow the spread of flames. Independently tested to the industry’s most rigorous fire-performance standards, it meets the Class A Flame Spread rating – among the highest fire-performance levels for exterior decking. In flame spread testing, Trex Refuge boards outperformed traditional wood decking, delivering a more fire-resistant alternative to wood**.

Aesthetically, Trex Refuge decking features solid-profile boards with a refined wire-brushed grain pattern that delivers a luxurious natural wood-look finish. The collection is available in two nature-inspired hues:

Point Reyes – a misty coastal grey with cool undertones inspired by rugged western shorelines; and

Martis Valley – a light, sun-washed beige with soft golden undertones and a clean, contemporary finish.

“In California, fire ratings aren’t optional anymore – and Trex gets that,” said TrexPro Platinum contractor Chris Longwell, owner of San Diego-based Techton Construction. “Trex Refuge decking lets me say yes to projects I might have hesitated on before. It performs exactly the way Trex says it will, and using a Class A Flame Spread-rated product means we can design without cutting corners on compliance. My clients want peace of mind without sacrificing style, and this delivers. I recommend it without hesitation.”

All Strength. No Wood. No Worry.

Like all Trex decking, Trex Refuge is engineered for lasting beauty and performance. Boards resist fading^, staining***, and the effects of weather and other outdoor elements. They won’t rot, warp, or splinter, and require no sanding, staining, or sealing. Proudly made in the U.S.A., Trex Refuge decking is backed by a 50-Year Limited Residential Warranty^, delivering enduring assurance and high-performance outdoor living.

“I feel like we upgraded our lifestyle, not just our backyard,” said Bobby White, a California homeowner. “Here, fire-resistant decking isn’t a luxury; it’s a must. Knowing our decking is ignition-resistant gives us peace of mind every day.”

“At Trex, innovation begins with how people truly live outdoors,” added Zambanini. “Trex Refuge decking extends our performance-engineered approach to builders and homeowners in fire-prone climates* delivering added confidence.”

Trex Refuge decking is available in select regions. To learn more or to find a retailer near you, visit Trex.com.

*Subject to local codes; consult with your builder/inspector.

**Pressure treated lumber, cedar and redwood that is not treated with optional fire-retardant chemicals.

***For details, visit trex.com/care

^For full details, visit trex.com/warranty.

