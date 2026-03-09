Rutgers Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Luis Joshua Cordero a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Luis Joshua Cordero, a second-year graduate student, studies population aging and clinical epidemiology at Rutgers University. Cordero conducted health services and qualitative aging research, including studies on care-seeking pathways for symptomatic gallstone disease and person-centered care experiences in various long-term care settings.

“Luis's commitment to the wider community is admirable. I’m pleased that he is part of the SBB Research Group Foundation community through this scholarship," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ece951-30d3-4d64-b096-b3c681f12225