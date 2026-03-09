SafeSpace Global Opens Nashville Office, Builds Operational Infrastructure to Support Revenue Growth

Company Transitions from Remote Operations to Physical Facility; Plans Technology Demonstration Center, Expanded Workforce and Investor Events

NASHVILLE, TN., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation [OTCID: SSGC] (SafeSpace Global or the Company), which recently announced its transition to revenue-generating operations through initial deployment of AI-powered safety technology in senior living facilities, today announced the opening of its Nashville Office at Stocking 51, 5016 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 .

This marks a significant operational milestone as the Company transitions from remote operations to a dedicated facility designed to support commercial scaling, customer demonstrations, and expanded workforce capacity.

From Virtual to Physical: Supporting Commercial Operations

Following the Company's 2025 rebrand from Healthcare Integrated Technologies (Ticker: HITC) to SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC), the establishment of dedicated office space at Stocking 51, 5016 Centennial Boulevard in Nashville represents the Company's evolution from a development-stage organization operating remotely to a commercial entity with active revenue contracts requiring operational infrastructure. The facility will serve as the central hub for sales, technical support, customer onboarding, and ongoing system monitoring as the Company initially scales its deployment across additional senior living communities, followed by their other verticals.

"The opening of our Nashville office reflects the operational realities of running a revenue-generating technology company," said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global. "As we transition from eight facilities to dozens and eventually hundreds, we need physical infrastructure to support customer demonstrations, technical operations, workforce expansion, and stakeholder engagement. This facility provides that foundation."

Nashville: Strategic Location for Multi-Vertical AI Safety Deployment

The selection of Nashville as the Company's latest office location reflects strategic considerations aligned with SafeSpace Global's deployment across four key vertical markets: healthcare, education, transportation, and correctional facilities. Nashville's position as both a national healthcare hub and a central transportation corridor provides optimal access to customers across all four sectors. The city hosts numerous senior living operators, healthcare systems, school districts, transportation authorities, and correctional facilities throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, where the Company is actively pursuing expansion opportunities.

"Nashville's unique position as both a healthcare innovation center and geographic crossroads made it the ideal location for SafeSpace Global at this juncture,” noted Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "We're deploying AI safety technology across healthcare, education, transportation and correctional facilities; four sectors where Nashville's concentration of expertise, central location, and business-friendly environment create natural advantages. The city provides efficient access to customers across all our verticals, from senior living facilities and school systems to transportation operations and correctional institutions throughout multiple states."

Facility Capabilities and Strategic Functions

The Nashville Office will house several critical operational functions:

Customer Demonstration Center: A dedicated space where prospective customers can experience live demonstrations of the Company's patented multimodal AI safety platform, including real-time elopement detection, visitor management, and incident investigation use-cases.

Technical Operations Center: Infrastructure to support remote monitoring, system diagnostics, customer technical support, and ongoing optimization of deployed AI systems across the growing facility portfolio.

Workforce Expansion Capacity: Office space designed to accommodate planned hiring across sales, technical support, customer success, and engineering functions as the Company scales to support expanded deployment.

Investor and Stakeholder Engagement: Professional meeting space for investor presentations, board meetings, and stakeholder events, including planned Investor Day presentations where shareholders can receive operational updates and technology demonstrations.

Workforce Growth and Regional Economic Impact

The Company is actively recruiting for several positions to support commercial operations, with near-term hiring planned across customer success, technical support, sales engineering, and administrative functions.

As revenue growth accelerates through expanded facility deployments, the Company anticipates continued workforce expansion throughout 2026, contributing to Nashville's growing technology employment sector and reinforcing the region's position as a center for healthcare and innovation.

Operational Milestone in Commercial Trajectory

The office establishment follows the Company's February 2026 announcement of its transition from pre-revenue to revenue-generating operations, with eight senior living facilities now utilizing SafeSpace Global's AI safety technology under executed service contracts. The physical infrastructure represents a necessary foundation for supporting the sales pipeline, customer onboarding processes, and technical operations required as additional facilities adopt the platform.

"This is about building the operational capacity to serve a growing customer base, and not about office space for its own sake" emphasized CEO Boruff. "Every revenue-generating technology company reaches a point where full remote operations become insufficient. For us, that point is now. We have paying customers who need support, prospects who want to see the technology in action, and investors who deserve transparent engagement. This facility enables all of that."



About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with eight senior living facilities utilizing its AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated workforce expansion, facility utilization, customer demonstrations, operational scaling, and revenue growth. Words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "designed to support," "as the Company scales," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully scale operations, secure additional customer contracts, hire qualified personnel, maintain existing customer relationships, generate sufficient revenue to support expanded operations, manage operational costs, and execute on business plans. The establishment of office space does not guarantee revenue growth, successful customer demonstrations, or operational success. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

