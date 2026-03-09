HNL Lab Medicine’s Career Connections Program Builds the Next Generation of Clinical Laboratory Professionals

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is helping address the national shortage of clinical laboratory professionals through its Career Connections program, a hands-on initiative that introduces college students to careers in laboratory science and provides a closer look at the critical role laboratories play in patient care.

Led by Katie Moore, MLS (ASCP)ᶜᵐ, Training and Development Coordinator at HNL Lab Medicine, Career Connections offers immersive, two-day experiences held twice annually during college winter break. The program connects students directly with laboratory professionals through department tours, shadowing opportunities, a networking luncheon, and career development discussions at HNL Lab Medicine’s headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

As a leading diagnostic laboratory, HNL Lab Medicine plays a critical role in supporting healthcare providers throughout Pennsylvania. Programs like Career Connections help ensure the region continues to have a strong pipeline of trained laboratory professionals who support patient diagnosis, treatment decisions, and public health.

Clinical laboratories across the United States continue to face significant workforce shortages due to reimbursement pressures, hospital consolidation, rising education costs, and declining program enrollment. These factors, combined with low public visibility and an aging workforce, have created ongoing staffing challenges across the country. Career Connections was developed to help address this trend by increasing awareness of the profession and creating meaningful pathways for students interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

“It has been my privilege to leverage my background in education and medical laboratory science to develop programs that engage STEAM-interested students and strengthen community partnerships, with the goal of addressing workforce shortages,” said Moore. “I am deeply grateful to HNL Lab Medicine leadership for their strong commitment and participation, creating a snowball effect that allows laboratory staff the time to participate in programs and expand our reach and impact.”

The program began as a small partnership with a local university and has since grown to include students from multiple colleges and universities across the region. Participants explore a wide range of clinical laboratory departments, engage with professionals working across specialties, and collaborate on reflective projects such as “A Day in the Life” presentations that highlight their learning experiences. Professional development sessions are also incorporated to help students better understand career pathways, education requirements, and workforce expectations.

Importantly, Career Connections is designed to give students space to explore and make informed decisions about their future.

“The goal is exposure and understanding, so students can confidently decide whether a clinical laboratory career aligns with their interests and strengths,” Moore added.

Students who have participated in Career Connections consistently describe the experience as eye-opening and impactful.

“I was fully immersed in the daily work of the lab. Seeing the importance of what happens behind the scenes in healthcare was eye-opening. This opportunity was truly life changing,” said Carinne Frable, DeSales University ’27.

Another student shared, “I just wanted to thank you for hosting such an informative and valuable event for college students such as myself! I have a newfound respect for the work conducted by HNL Lab Medicine, along with each individual department's efforts in contributing to the world of healthcare.”

Career Connections is one of several student-focused initiatives supported by HNL Lab Medicine, reflecting the organization’s long-standing commitment to education, workforce development, and community partnership. By investing in early exposure and mentorship, HNL Lab Medicine is helping rebuild the pipeline of skilled laboratory professionals essential to patient care.

For more information about HNL Lab Medicine, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for more than 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of more than 2,022 employees, including more than 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients can be diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

laenne.aquino@hnl.com

484-425-5047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9358c75-5210-471f-b5d0-5d161b8d9769