Associa Promotes Michael Ryan to Sales Regional Vice President

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, has promoted Michael Ryan to sales regional vice president.

In his expanded role, Ryan will support sales teams by driving branch growth, strengthening client relationships and advancing sales strategies across the region. He will continue to lead with a focus on customer service, clear communication and accountability to deliver value to the clients and communities the branch serves.

“Mike has strengthened our work in the community association industry and has led with integrity and consistency,” said Leslie Baldwin, senior vice president of sales for Associa. “Over the years, he has diligently served our clients and thoughtfully mentored team members, helping elevate our performance. We look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role.”

Ryan brings more than 20 years of property management experience and a deep understanding of the industry to the position. Ryan's accomplishments include:

Associa Sales Rookie of the Year (2023)

Associa Branch of the Year (2023)

Associa Mentor Program (2024 to 2025)

Associa New Hire Training Support (2024)

Chair of Associa Cares events for branch office, working with industry partners to raise funds for the 501 (c)(3) (2022 to 2026)

Service with Community Associations Institute of New Jersey on the Editorial Committee (2022 to 2024) and the Membership Committee (2024 to 2026)

Most recently, Ryan served as business development manager and director of community growth and development at Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey from 2022 to 2026. During that time, he supported market expansion across New Jersey by identifying and pursuing sales opportunities with new and existing customers.

