Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2026

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          9.3.2026 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 LASTIK 
Amount            12 000Shares
Average price/ share   7,6315EUR
Total cost           91 578,00EUR
   
   
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 56 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2026 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
   
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki 
   
For further information, please contact: 
Hilppa Rautpalo  
Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ 
tel. +358 10 636 2810  
   
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing
the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include
waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as 
industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure
in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into
valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and
is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.  
   
www.lt.fi/en  
   
   
   
   


