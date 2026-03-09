Academy of Math and Science – Power Opening Fall 2026

MESA, Ariz., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter in high-quality public education is coming to East Mesa. The Academies of Math and Science (AMS) is proud to announce the launch of AMS Power Campus, a tuition‑free K–8 public charter school opening in Fall 2026 at the current Noah Webster campus. AMS Power marks the eleventh school in Arizona in the AMS network

As part of a network voted “Best Charter School in the West Valley” for its seven high‑performing Phoenix campuses, AMS – Power brings a proven legacy of excellence to East Mesa. Families can expect the same nationally recognized academic model, strong community culture, and whole‑child approach that have made AMS one of Arizona’s most trusted K–8 education providers.

At AMS, our community partnerships play a powerful role in supporting our students, teachers, and families. By teaming up with companies like 24 Apparel, our official founding partner for AMS Power - we’re able to provide high‑quality athletic gear, sharp team uniforms, and exciting spirit wear while keeping everything affordable for our families.

These partnerships ensure our student‑athletes can take the field with confidence, our teachers have the resources to build strong school pride, and our campuses stay connected to the communities we serve. And with many more partnerships on the way, we’re continuing to build vibrant, inclusive, and accessible programs for every AMS campus - starting with the brand‑new AMS Power and expanding across our network.

AMS is honored to build on the strong foundation established by Noah Webster Schools while enhancing the campus with AMS’s signature high‑performance academic model - one that has consistently prepared students to outperform nearby schools. For the remainder of the current school year, Noah Webster will continue operating as usual, with no changes to enrollment or programming. The transition to Academies of Math and Science – Power will begin in the 2026–27 school year and is now accepting new student applications!

Families seeking more information or ongoing updates about the transition are encouraged to join our interest list and submit an application: https://enrollams.org/power/

