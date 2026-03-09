TAP Invest Launches Expanded Lineup of Thematic and Multi-Asset Portfolio Strategies

New TAP Strategies provide diversified exposure to long-term global innovation and macroeconomic trends such as AI, Robotics, Blockchain, Healthcare, Energy and Defense

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., a financial technology company focused on automated investing and multi-asset portfolio strategies, today announced the launch of additional thematic, multi-asset investment strategies through the TAP Invest platform.

The new TAP Strategies provide investors with thematic exposure to long-term global trends through diversified, professionally structured allocations. TAP Strategies are designed to simplify access to pre-constructed portfolio strategies by combining thematic investment frameworks with automated allocation tools across multiple asset classes.

TAP Strategies provide a simple entry point and curated allocations to holdings such as mega-cap and thematic stocks, digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more, as well as real world assets and tokenized precious metals, such as Paxos Gold (PAXG), simplifying multiple asset classes into “one-tap” portfolio allocations for customers. Availability of digital asset exposure depends on the regulatory permissions of applicable service providers and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Through the TAP Invest platform, investors may allocate funds held in their TAP Invest brokerage account directly from U.S. dollars into diversified TAP Strategies across multiple asset classes, while consolidating other brokerage, digital asset, and strategy balances within a single unified account dashboard.

New TAP Strategies Focused on Long-Term, Global Themes

The expanded TAP Strategies lineup introduces a series of thematic strategies designed to capture structural trends shaping the global economy, spanning key sectors expected to influence long-term economic growth. These thematic areas include:

Artificial intelligence and automation

Robotics and advanced manufacturing

Healthcare and biotechnology innovation

Defense and aerospace technologies

Energy transformation and data centers

Blockchain and financial technology

Precious metals and critical minerals





New TAP Strategies include themes such as TAP AI & Robotics, TAP Banking, TAP Defense, and TAP Healthcare, as well as regional strategies such as TAP America, TAP Asia, and TAP Emerging Markets.

For example, the TAP AI & Robotics strategy provides exposure to leading stocks and digital assets driving the growth of AI agents, robotics, computing infrastructure, and payment rails that power autonomous commerce in the emerging machine economy.

The TAP Banking strategy provides exposure to leading U.S. banking institutions, fintech innovators, and major digital assets driving the blockchain-based tokenization of stablecoins, payments, and global trading markets.

The TAP America strategy provides exposure to leading U.S. companies across sectors such as aerospace, defense, banking, technology, transportation, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, alongside select digital assets and precious metals within a single diversified strategy.

TAP Strategies Simplify Access to Multi-Asset, Thematic Investing

TAP Strategies are designed to simplify what has historically been a complex portfolio construction process by providing “one-tap” diversified allocations into curated thematic portfolios.

Investors can allocate directly into TAP Strategies from cash balances within their TAP Invest account, with automated portfolio tools that allow users to explore strategies based on user-selected inputs such as age, financial goals, and risk tolerance.

“Building wealth over time has traditionally relied on disciplined investing and diversification across multiple asset classes,” said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc. “TAP Strategies bring those principles into a modern thematic framework, giving the next generation of investors streamlined, one-tap access to the themes, asset classes, and technologies shaping the future of the global economy.1”

TAP Continues to Launch Expanded Strategies Across Key Themes & Asset Classes

The launch of new thematic strategies represents the latest expansion of TAP’s automated investment ecosystem. The company will continue to introduce new TAP Strategies across major investment themes, sectors, regions and diversified asset classes.

Through TAP Invest, investors can manage individual stocks, digital assets, real world assets and diversified TAP Strategies within a single integrated investment environment, designed to simplify portfolio management and long-term allocation decisions. The company also offers cash management or sweep program features on uninvested cash balances.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and San Diego, California focused on automated investing, multi-asset strategies, and digital payments. The TAP platform includes the TAP Wallet, TAP Invest platform, and TAP Registry. TAP’s technology stack is supported by its granted U.S. patent for “System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain” (US 12,118,613 B2), valid through 2041, with additional patents pending.

Disclosures

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Investment advisory services are provided by SocialTrader.ai Inc. (CRD# 326985 / SEC# 801-128322), an SEC-registered investment adviser. TAP Invest is a platform operated by SocialTrader.ai Inc. through which users may access automated investment tools and strategy-based portfolios. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The platform may also support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts, where available.

Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD# 288202), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Brokerage and digital asset services described herein are currently provided through TAP Invest’s integration with Alpaca Securities LLC. Cryptocurrency trading and execution services, where available, are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC (US). SocialTrader.ai Inc. and TAP Invest are not cryptocurrency exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, or banks.

Nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset. Examples of assets referenced are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent all holdings in any strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product development, strategy expansion, regulatory positioning, anticipated growth, and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Website: TAPInvest.com

Sales: Sales@TAPInvest.com

Source: TAP, Inc.

1 Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

1 Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.