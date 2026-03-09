Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Wisconsin

MADISON, WI, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Wisconsin:

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI), serving grades 9–12

Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), serving grades 9–12

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), serving grades 4K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Wisconsin academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Wisconsin-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career prep pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as agriculture & natural resources, business, construction & engineering, health sciences, IT, law & criminal justice

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual enrollment options where available

Credit recovery opportunities and additional academic support for students pursuing alternative pathways to graduation

Cognia-accredited - recognized for meeting rigorous academic and operational standards

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (WIVA)

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

DCAWI – https://dcawi.k12.com/

ISWI – https://insightwi.k12.com/

WIVA – https://wiva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Wisconsin? Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, Insight School of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Wisconsin.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Wisconsin-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Wisconsin, includes agriculture & natural resources, business, construction & engineering, health sciences, IT, law & criminal justice.



Are online public schools accredited? DCAWI, ISWI and WIVA are public schools authorized in Wisconsin. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Wisconsin.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs (where available), school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Wisconsin? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, Insight School of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Wisconsin can apply at each school's website listed above.



About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI) is the state’s first career and technical education-focused online high school, serving students statewide in grades 9-12 tuition-free. With career pathways in fields like construction and technical education, Destinations Career Academy prepares students for both college and the workforce. As a K12-powered school, it benefits from 25 years of expertise in online learning. Learn more at dcawi.k12.com.

About Insight School of Wisconsin

Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI) is a full-time, tuition-free online public school serving students in grades 9–12 statewide. ISWI provides a flexible, supportive learning environment designed to help students who may face academic challenges or need additional support to stay on track. As a K12-powered school, ISWI offers a proven online curriculum combined with state-certified teachers dedicated to student success. For 25 years, K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been the nation’s leading provider of online education programs. Explore more at iswi.k12.com.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online charter school serving 4K-12th grade students statewide. WIVA provides a high-quality, flexible education led by state-certified teachers, helping students succeed in a supportive online environment. As a K12-powered school, WIVA benefits from 25 years of leadership in online learning. Learn more at wiva.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

