Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Alabama:

Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA), serving grades K–12

Alabama Virtual Academy (ALVA), serving grades K–12

Legends Virtual Academy (LVA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Alabama academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Alabama-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business, education, health science, IT and manufacturing

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual credit options where available

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (ALVA)

Credit recovery opportunities and additional academic support for students pursuing alternative pathways to graduation

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

ALDCA – https://aldca.k12.com/

ALVA – https://alva.k12.com/

LVA – https://lva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Alabama? Alabama Destinations Career Academy, Alabama Virtual Academy and Legends Virtual Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Alabama.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Alabama-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Alabama, includes business, education, health science, IT and manufacturing.



Are online public schools accredited? ALDCA, ALVA and LVA are public schools authorized in Alabama. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Alabama.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs (where available), school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Alabama? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Alabama Destinations Career Academy, Alabama Virtual Academy and Legends Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Alabama can apply at each school's website listed above.



About Alabama Destinations Career Academy

Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA), is a full-time, tuition-free online public school serving students statewide. ALDCA provides career-focused learning pathways in high-demand fields such as information technology, health sciences, and business, allowing students to gain industry certifications while earning their high school diploma. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ALDCA combines a proven online curriculum with certified teachers to offer a flexible, high-quality education. Learn more at aldca.k12.com.

About Alabama Virtual Academy

Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA) is a tuition-free online public school serving K-12th grade students across Alabama, offering a flexible education designed to meet a variety of learning needs. ALVA provides a well-rounded curriculum with rigorous academics, certified teachers, and opportunities for advanced coursework, career readiness, and extracurricular activities. As a K12-powered school, ALVA benefits from 25 years of expertise in online learning, helping students gain the knowledge and skills to succeed. Learn more at alva.k12.com.

About Legends Virtual Academy

Legends Virtual Academy (LVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online school open to all Alabama students in grades K–12. We offer flexible learning options, caring teachers, and a welcoming community where students—and their families—can thrive. We’re dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child’s needs. As a K12-powered school, LVA benefits from 25 years of expertise in online learning, helping students gain the knowledge and skills to succeed. Learn more at lva.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

