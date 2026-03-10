Adalo Launches Ada: AI That Builds Complete Multi-Screen Apps, Then Lets You Direct It Visually

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adalo today announced Ada, its unified AI building experience that takes an app from plain-language description to a fully functioning, publishable product in seconds. Unlike AI coding tools that hand back a codebase, Ada generates a complete multi-screen app, real database structure, navigation, and working UI — directly onto Adalo's visual canvas, where builders can continue directing changes by pointing at elements on screen rather than typing commands into a chat interface.

The launch comes alongside Adalo 3.0, an infrastructure overhaul completed in late 2025 that made the platform three to four times faster and capable of supporting apps with over one million monthly active users.

How Ada works

Ada is built around three capabilities. Magic Start lets a builder describe their app idea in plain language; Ada generates the full app structure in seconds, including database tables, screen layouts, and navigation flows. Magic Add extends an existing app by describing new features in natural language, which Ada then builds into the existing project. X-Ray analyzes a live app, identifies performance bottlenecks, and surfaces specific fixes.

What separates Ada from browser-based AI code generators is the canvas. After Magic Start or Magic Add runs, the builder is looking at all their screens simultaneously on a visual multi-screen canvas. They can point at any element and instruct Ada to change it: resize this button, move this list, update this color, without writing prompts into a chat window or editing generated code. The AI and the builder work on the same artifact at the same time.

The output is also meaningfully different. Adalo publishes true native iOS (IPA) and Android (APK) binaries to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, in addition to web. Apps built with Ada are not web wrappers running inside a shell, but true native apps. Builders never see or maintain the underlying code.

Pricing and availability

Ada is available on all Adalo plans. The full platform, including unlimited AI usage with no caps on actions, users, records, or storage, is priced at $36 per month. A free plan is available with 500 database records.

Quote from leadership

"Most AI app tools today are really just fast ways to generate a codebase you then have to manage," said James Crennan, CEO of Adalo. "Ada is different because the AI and the builder are working on the same visual canvas. You can see every screen at once, point at what you want to change, and publish a real native app to the App Store without touching code. That combination of AI generation and visual control is what makes apps actually buildable for people who aren't developers."

Availability

Ada is available now at adalo.com. Existing Adalo accounts have access to all Ada features within their current plan.

About Adalo

Adalo is the no-code app builder that pairs AI-powered generation with a visual multi-screen canvas, so entrepreneurs and business teams can design, build, and publish custom database-driven apps to the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and web from a single project — no code, no developers required.

