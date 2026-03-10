MEXC Lunar Copy Trade Festival Concludes with Over 7,600 Registrations and $15M in Copy Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, concluded its " Lunar Copy Trade Festival " on February 25, 2026. The two-week event drew over 7,600 registered participants, including over 450 first-time copy traders, and generated approximately $15 million in cumulative copy trading volume.

The event featured a range of incentives catering to users across all experience levels, from first-time copy traders to seasoned participants. New users could enter the market with confidence through the New User Copy Trade Coverage, which guaranteed 100% loss protection on their first closed trade. The AI Copy Trading Challenge was open to all users, offering tiered rewards of up to 500 USDT for those who reached cumulative copy trading volume thresholds and copied at least one AI-Master. The Double Lucky Draw gave both high-volume traders and those who diversified across multiple AI-Masters a chance to win from dedicated prize pools. The Lunar New Year Fortune Red Packet campaign also gave users the opportunity to win 88 USDT red packets through a lucky draw.

Central to the event was MEXC's AI copy trading feature, which paired users with eight AI-Masters, each employing distinct strategies across major cryptocurrencies including BTC and ETH, as well as tokenized gold and silver. Operating around the clock with a 1% profit share — significantly lower than the 10–15% typically charged by human traders — the AI-Masters are designed to lower the barrier to active trading for users of all experience levels. The event reflected MEXC's user-first approach to crypto trading — lowering barriers, empowering users with smart tools that simplify decision-making, and making active market participation accessible to all.

Building on this momentum, MEXC plans to continue expanding its AI copy trading capabilities and introducing new events that create more value for users at every stage of their trading journey.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fb53164-6769-41ce-9d9d-91a4d65a8937