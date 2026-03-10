MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data from DeFiLlama, global crypto trading platform MEXC recorded $175 million in net capital inflows in February 2026, ranking fourth among major centralized exchanges worldwide. The platform trailed only Binance ($1.92 billion), Deribit ($306 million), and Bitget ($206 million) during the same period.

Throughout February, Bitcoin price momentum remained relatively weak as macroeconomic uncertainty continued to weigh on overall risk appetite. Market sentiment turned increasingly cautious, and several exchanges recorded net outflows during the same period, reflecting a broader trend of capital divergence and portfolio reallocation amid choppy market conditions. Against this backdrop, MEXC maintained positive net inflows, highlighting its sustained ability to attract capital in a complex market environment.





MEXC's capital resilience is closely linked to its product strategy tailored to the current market cycle. The platform has structured its ecosystem around both defensive hedging tools and yield-generating asset management solutions, helping users significantly improve capital efficiency.

As safe-haven demand has strengthened in recent weeks, MEXC has continued to expand its precious metals derivatives offering, including GOLD(XAUT)USDT and SILVER(XAG)USDT perpetual futures. The platform has further increased leverage limits, deepened liquidity, and maintained its zero-fee trading policy, providing traders with more flexible risk-management tools. Combined with MEXC's 24/7 trading environment, these features allow investors to respond quickly to global developments and capture market opportunities as they emerge.

At the same time, when market direction remains unclear, capital tends to become increasingly sensitive to yield opportunities. MEXC Earn has been designed around flexible capital allocation and high-APR offerings, delivering multi-tier yield solutions across different asset categories and enabling investors to keep funds productive while awaiting clearer market signals.

Flexible Stablecoin Savings (USDT): up to 15% APR, with new users eligible for promotional rates of up to 600% APR during the first two days;

Precious Metals Fixed Savings (XAUT / SLVON): new users can receive up to 400% APR during the first three days, while all users can enjoy up to 10% APR during the first seven days;

Futures Earn : margin assets are integrated into a yield-generation mechanism with tiered APR subsidies based on position value, allowing eligible USDT and USDC balances to earn up to 20% APR while positions remain open.





In an environment of rising market volatility, liquidity depth, robust risk management, and cross-asset yield solutions are becoming increasingly important factors for users when choosing long-term trading platforms. MEXC will continue to enhance trading infrastructure and expand its product ecosystem to help global users navigate market cycles, manage risk more effectively, and capture emerging opportunities.

