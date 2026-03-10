Agereh Announces Strategic Energy Optimization Partnership with Vireco Solutions

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions for the transportation industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Vireco Solutions Inc. (“Vireco”), a provider of artificial intelligence energy control and HVAC optimization solutions for mission-critical facilities.

The partnership combines Agereh’s real-time sensing and occupancy intelligence platform with Vireco’s AI-driven HVAC energy control capabilities to deliver integrated energy optimization solutions for airports and large transportation hubs.

“Transportation hubs are among the most energy-intensive facilities in any region, with HVAC systems representing a major operating cost,” said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh. “By combining our real-time passenger flow intelligence, localized temperature and humidity with AI-based HVAC optimization, we are enabling transportation hubs to move from static building management to predictive, performance-driven energy control.”

“Large transportation hub environments require precision, reliability, and measurable outcomes,” said Daniel Oliyarnik, CTO of Vireco Solutions. “By integrating Agereh’s occupancy intelligence along with Agereh localized temperature and humidity with our artificial intelligence energy control platform, we can dynamically align existing BMS HVAC performance with actual demand — reducing waste, lowering peak loads, and improving overall system efficiency without disruptive infrastructure changes.”

AI-Driven Energy Optimization for Transportation Hub Infrastructure

For example, large international airports operate millions of square feet of terminal space across multiple concourses and climate zones. Fluctuating passenger volumes create dynamic heating and cooling demands that traditional schedule-based systems cannot efficiently manage.

Under the partnership:

Agereh’s HeadCounter™ platform delivers real-time, anonymous occupancy intelligence, with localized temperature and humidity data.

The data integrates with existing Building Management Systems (BMS), weather forecasts, and operational schedules.

Vireco’s optimization platform dynamically adjusts HVAC setpoints, airflow, and operating strategies in response to real-time demand.

The companies anticipate the ROI for customers to be within 9 months of deployment

The integrated solution is designed to:

Reduce HVAC energy consumption by 20–30%

Lower peak demand exposure and electricity costs

Maintain passenger comfort and indoor air quality

Extend equipment life through predictive analytics

The software-first approach integrates with existing infrastructure, avoiding costly mechanical retrofits.

Expanding Agereh’s Intelligent Infrastructure Strategy

The partnership expands Agereh’s intelligent sensing platform beyond operational visibility into energy optimization, creating a unified data and performance layer across transportation hub ecosystems.

“Once you understand occupancy patterns along with local climate, you can optimize energy usage dynamically,” added Brizel. “This partnership strengthens our joint positions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and transportation infrastructure sustainability.”

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

About Vireco Solutions Inc.

Vireco Solutions Inc. provides artificial intelligent advanced energy control and optimization solutions for mission-critical facilities. With a focus on HVAC performance, predictive analytics, and intelligent load management, Vireco enables large-scale facilities to reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, and meet sustainability objectives without disruptive infrastructure replacement.

